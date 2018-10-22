Quarry Manager at Adold Engineering Development Company Limited – Apply Here

Adold Engineering Company Limited is an Engineering and Construction Development Company incorporated in 1976. We are registered under category ‘D’ (Major Contracts) with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum (DPR), PHCN and other various corporate organisations.Quarry Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationOyo

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Job Description

Examining the materials produced to ensure that a high quality of product is maintained.

Ensuring maximum utilization of the quarry with minimal loss.

Closely monitoring all areas of the quarry to ensure that extraction and processing work is carried out to the highest standard.

Assessing equipment and production materials levels, undertaking regular site inspections and risk assessments in order to comply with all health and safety regulations.

Checking that all vehicles on site are maintained to a good standard.

Ordering new items as required.

Liaising with staff on site and dealing with any technical or staffing challenges that arise.

Requirements

B.Sc/HND in Mining Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Geology or any other related discipline with minimum of Second Class Lower/Lower Credit.

Minimum of 10 years cognate experience with at least 5 years in quarry administration.

Excellent leadership and management skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good organizational and time management skills.

Excellent decision making skills.

Middle aged male candidates are most preferred.

Candidates should have general Quarry Administration experience.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Note to: hradmin@adoldengineering.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)