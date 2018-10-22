Nigeria Capital market embraces BVN as valid identification

Investors in the Nigerian capital market can now use their Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a means of identification, providing a wider scope for customer verification and identification.A circular issued by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the weekend indicated that the apex capital market regulator had adjusted the extant rules and regulations guiding operations at the Nigerian capital market to include the use of BVN as part of acceptable means of identification in the capital market.

The amendments to the rules and regulations saw the creation of a new sub-rule: Section 46(2)(b) that establishes the BVN as part of valid means of identification of individual clients in the capital market.

“The capital market operator may use the Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a means of verifying information provided by the clients,” the rule stated.

Providing the background for the inclusion, SEC had noted that the adoption of BVN was premised on the fact that BVN gives a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry and it is not peculiar to one bank alone.

According to SEC, the BVN is a nationally acceptable means of identification implemented by all banks in Nigeria as directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Other means of identification acceptable in the market include International Passport, National Identity Card, National Voters Card and National Driver Licence.

The Commission stated that the adoption of BVN would help to address issues of identity theft and reduce exposure to fraud while simultaneously promoting financial inclusion of unbanked clients.

There have been several cases of identity theft and impersonation in the Nigerian capital market. Capital market regulators have responded by tightening existing disclosure rules and sanctions as well as increased collaboration with the law enforcement agencies.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating not less than 20 cases of investors’ impersonation and fraudulent attempts to convert investors’ shares.

Many of the impersonators were operating as syndicates with links across the chain of the capital market transaction. Some of the impersonators had successfully converted and sold other people’s shares but were apprehended when the original owners of the shares reported the illegal transactions.

The Nation had reported that although the details of the investigations were sketchy because of the confidentiality of the investigations, a source in the know of the investigations confirmed that there were syndicates that took advantage of the dormancy of some investors’ account to surreptitiously prey on such accounts. The source said some of the impersonators specialised in fraudulent conversion of shareholding estates.

