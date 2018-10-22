Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Apply Here
PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our client, a major player in the Manufacturing industry desires to hire an experienced individual to manage its plant’s operation. This permanent position is well suited to an individual who has strong people and operations management track record and should have effectively performed in a similar role.Managing Director
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience20 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial
Reference Number: 130-PEO00924
Job type: Permanent
Department: People & Change Nigeria
Roles & Responsibilities
Liaises with the Chairman on a weekly basis to set and agree the direction for growth and other high level corporate strategies
Provides strategic direction and oversight to the Management team to drive towards profitable and sustainable growth
Articulates and ensures effective implementation of the Company’s business strategies and growth plans
Oversees the translation of high level corporate strategies and growth plans into business and operational strategies
Leads the implementation of defined corporate culture, change management initiatives and company-wide annual business planning and budgeting process
Creates an enabling environment that will empower Management and staff to commit to achieving set goals and objectives and proactively respond to opportunities and challenges in the business environment
Manages the Company’s risk profile in line with the extent and categories of risks identified as acceptable by the Board
Monitors the effective implementation of Board decisions and management of the company budget and statutory / Management information reports and accounts
Seeks approval of the Chairman before embarking on any capital expenditure i.e. purchase of raw materials and spare parts
Prepares and present periodic business performance reports to the Chairman and make recommendations for improvement
Oversees the execution of Technical Partnerships and similar agreements and ensures that the company optimizes benefits from such relationships
Works closely with the Chairman in liaising with suppliers, government and/or regulatory bodies, ensuring that the Company’s interests are presented and protected and statutory returns are made as appropriate
Collaborates with the Chairman to determine the cost of products and also for introduction to customers, government officials, government agencies and contractors
Reviews and develops new sustainability and social responsibility initiatives that meet the current industry and business demands
Initiates strategies and oversees the implementation of programmes which foster a peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship between the Company and its host communities
Manages its corporate image and ensures that Heads of Departments operate in a way that sustains and/or enhances the Company’s reputation and brand equity
Acts as image-maker and represents the Company at public events. Manages information dissemination to the press and the public at large
Monitors compliance to relevant Company policies, procedures and regulatory provisions
Develops and ensures co-operation amongst the management and staff by promoting a culture of teamwork, common purpose and shared values
Requirements
Minimum first degree in Engineering
MBA or Master’s in Economics, Finance, Engineering or related discipline is required
Professional membership in relevant industry association is required
Minimum of 20 years cognate experience in a related industry, 8 out of which must have been spent at a senior management level and relating with the Board
Deep and extensive knowledge in the production of HDPE and UPVC pipes, injection and laboratory quality control
Foreign nationals are preferable
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) career website on ww2.pwc.co.za to apply
