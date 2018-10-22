Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Apply Here

PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) – Our client, a major player in the Manufacturing industry desires to hire an experienced individual to manage its plant’s operation. This permanent position is well suited to an individual who has strong people and operations management track record and should have effectively performed in a similar role.Managing Director

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience20 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Reference Number: 130-PEO00924

Job type: Permanent

Department: People & Change Nigeria

Roles & Responsibilities

Liaises with the Chairman on a weekly basis to set and agree the direction for growth and other high level corporate strategies

Provides strategic direction and oversight to the Management team to drive towards profitable and sustainable growth

Articulates and ensures effective implementation of the Company’s business strategies and growth plans

Oversees the translation of high level corporate strategies and growth plans into business and operational strategies

Leads the implementation of defined corporate culture, change management initiatives and company-wide annual business planning and budgeting process

Creates an enabling environment that will empower Management and staff to commit to achieving set goals and objectives and proactively respond to opportunities and challenges in the business environment

Manages the Company’s risk profile in line with the extent and categories of risks identified as acceptable by the Board

Monitors the effective implementation of Board decisions and management of the company budget and statutory / Management information reports and accounts

Seeks approval of the Chairman before embarking on any capital expenditure i.e. purchase of raw materials and spare parts

Prepares and present periodic business performance reports to the Chairman and make recommendations for improvement

Oversees the execution of Technical Partnerships and similar agreements and ensures that the company optimizes benefits from such relationships

Works closely with the Chairman in liaising with suppliers, government and/or regulatory bodies, ensuring that the Company’s interests are presented and protected and statutory returns are made as appropriate

Collaborates with the Chairman to determine the cost of products and also for introduction to customers, government officials, government agencies and contractors

Reviews and develops new sustainability and social responsibility initiatives that meet the current industry and business demands

Initiates strategies and oversees the implementation of programmes which foster a peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship between the Company and its host communities

Manages its corporate image and ensures that Heads of Departments operate in a way that sustains and/or enhances the Company’s reputation and brand equity

Acts as image-maker and represents the Company at public events. Manages information dissemination to the press and the public at large

Monitors compliance to relevant Company policies, procedures and regulatory provisions

Develops and ensures co-operation amongst the management and staff by promoting a culture of teamwork, common purpose and shared values

Requirements

Minimum first degree in Engineering

MBA or Master’s in Economics, Finance, Engineering or related discipline is required

Professional membership in relevant industry association is required

Minimum of 20 years cognate experience in a related industry, 8 out of which must have been spent at a senior management level and relating with the Board

Deep and extensive knowledge in the production of HDPE and UPVC pipes, injection and laboratory quality control

Foreign nationals are preferable

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) career website on ww2.pwc.co.za to apply

