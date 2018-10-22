Is Facebook burying Snapchat?

Facebook and Messenger Stories now have 300 million daily active users, dusting Snapchat reported 188 million daily active users.

A user counts as one person, meaning they would not be counted twice across both apps: Facebook and Messenger.While Facebook did not share the breakdown between each app, it is now obvious it is not just Instagram Stories that Snapchat has to worry about.

Facebook also announced plans Wednesday to roll out ads to Facebook Stories globally, which will operate like Instagram Stories ads.

The company said it isn’t concerned about its own apps competing for Stories users.

An Ipsos study commissioned by Facebook found 68 percent of people use a “stories”-like feature on at least three apps regularly.

A person’s Facebook Story is automatically posted on Messenger. Users also can opt into sharing their Instagram Story on Facebook.

