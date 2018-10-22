How Bank Staff Spends Depositors’ Money on Clothes, Shoes

Godfrey Ango, a support staff from Integrated Corporate Services attached to Access Bank has confessed to spending depositors’ money on house rent, school fees, clothes, shoes and Ukrainian Students’ Visa.

The report is contained in confessional statement made by Ango to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Ivy League 300 x 250 (2)

Arraigned in December 2015, Ango sometime in 2011, while being a bulk teller at Access Bank, Wuse 2, Abuja, allegedly diverted over N5,224,500 of depositors’ money to personal use.

It was reported that the victims – Hillside Schools and one other company, petitioned the bank. The case was investigated internally by the bank and later referred to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

In his statement to the EFCC, Ango confessed to committing the crime and outlined how he spent part of the money to settle personal problems.

Counsel to EFCC, D. M. Nkwa, urged the court to convict the defendant so that it can serve as deterrent to him and others.

Read Also: Biafra: I am coming home with hell – Nnamdi Kanu

In his judgment, Justice J. Adepoju, of the FCT High Court sitting in Wuse on Friday, found Ango guilty of all the 12 counts and sentenced him to 6 months imprisonment with option of N200,000 fine on each of the counts.

The court also ordered the convict to make a restitution of the diverted sum to the victims.

“I have considered the arguments of both parties, since the purpose of punishment is to prevent further offences and the convict has shown remorse for his actions, monetary conviction and payment of fine is necessary. It will also allow decongestion of prison,” the Judge said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)