Graduate Cluster Control Officer at First Bank of Nigeria Limited – Apply Here

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.Cluster Control Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience1 year

LocationKwara, Osun

Job FieldBanking Graduate Jobs

Locations: Ilorin, Kwara/Oshogbo, Osun

Organization: Chief Financial Officer Directorate

Job Type: Full-time

Description

Assist in carrying out maiden visit to new branch to assess the control environment and other equipment for physical control.

Conduct investigations into fraudulent activities, unusual incident and other activities under the supervision of the Cluster Control Manager or senior Cluster Control officer.

Carry out daily IT Control Report, credit and other reviews that may be required by Internal Control & Enhancement review program as directed by the Cluster Control Manager.

Ensure prompt rendition of assigned month end and other reports to the Cluster Control Managers or as may be required

Ensure complete documentation of all observed policy/procedural breaches observed in the course of carry out control activities in the branch.

Ensure closure of internal control exceptions observed and raised during the conduct of control activities and subsequently tracking of unclosed exceptions.

Escalate unclosed exceptions to the Cluster Control Manager for further engagement with other stakeholders.

Ensure implementation of tasked assignment to improve control strategy in the discharges of functional responsibilities in the branches of coverage and instructed by the Cluster Control Manager.

Conduct daily review of IT Control Reports and ensure the closure/escalation (to Cluster Control Managers) on noted exceptions.

Escalate observed process gaps to the Cluster Control Managers and Regional Control Manager.

Provide control advisory and decision Support Service to Branch Managers and Branch Team

As part of the Bank’s Information Security requirements, maintain the security of all Information entrusted to the staff and comply with the principles and policies in the Information Security Handbook.

Qualifications

Minimum Education: First Degree preferably in a numerate discipline.

Minimum experience – 1 year in Internal Control /Audit Function.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to First Bank career website on firstbanknigeria.taleo.net to apply

