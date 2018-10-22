Google keys into Facebook’s machine learning initiative

Google has announced broadening, throughout its Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and services, support for PyTorch, keying into the Facebook’s open source Machine Learning (ML) framework.

With the release of PyTorch 1.0 Preview, designed for easy and flexible experimentation, the framework now supports a fully hybrid Python and C/C++ front-end as well as fast, native distributed execution for production environments.

With the release of PyTorch 1.0 Preview, designed for easy and flexible experimentation, the framework now supports a fully hybrid Python and C/C++ front-end as well as fast, native distributed execution for production environments.

“Today, we’re pleased to announce that engineers on Google’s TPU team are actively collaborating with core PyTorch developers to connect PyTorch to Cloud TPUs.

“The long-term goal is to enable everyone to enjoy the simplicity and flexibility of PyTorch while benefiting from the performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency of Cloud TPUs.

“Here at Google Cloud, we aim to support the full spectrum of machine learning (ML) practitioners, ranging from students and entrepreneurs who are just getting started to the world’s top research and engineering teams.

“ML developers use many different tools, and we’ve integrated several of the most popular open source frameworks into our products and services, including TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn, and XGBoost,” said Rajen Sheth, Director of Product Management, Google Cloud.

Facebook’s Product Manager in charge of AI, Joseph Spisak, said PyTorch 1.0 accelerates the workflow involved in taking breakthrough research in AI to production deployment.

“With deeper cloud service support, developers can more easily take advantage of PyTorch’s ecosystem of compatible software, hardware, and developer tools.

“The more software and hardware that is compatible with PyTorch 1.0, the easier it will be for AI developers to quickly build, train, and deploy state-of-the-art deep learning models,” he further stated.

