Fresh Vacancies at Leadway Assurance Company Limited – Apply Here

Leadway Assurance Company Limited was founded in 1970. Sir (Dr.) Hassan O. Odukale, (KJW, D.Sc., FCIIN). It has a chequered history of being a company with close attention to relationships, having started operations as a direct motor insurance company. Soon the relationship developed to a stage where it has established a deep relationship with the brokers' network in Nigeria, enjoying 80% of its current business from this source.

Internal Auditor

Agricultural & Micro Insurance Field Underwriter (Analyst level)

Internal Control Analyst

Internal Auditor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Job Category: Audit

Reporting Line: Chief Internal Auditor

Job Objective

This role is responsible for conducting and reporting on scheduled audits, key control testing, investigations and departmental projects

Assignments range from planning to execution of technical, compliance, financial and operational audits and special projects

The Internal Audit Associate acts as a mentor to others within audit areas of proficiency

S/he is responsible for fulfilling professional and organization responsibilities as outlined in the Internal Audit Charter, IIA code for the professional practice of Internal Auditing, NAICOM regulations and guidelines and other regulatory guidelines

Key Result Areas-Job Output

Internal Audit Strategy and planning:

Implements Internal Audit strategy in alignment with the Corporate strategy

Promotes an atmosphere that allow for independence, objectivity and excellence

Assists in and contributes to the development and planning of the Annual Risk Assessment by identifying, assessing, and recommending solutions to key business risks. Communicates with management to identify key business risks, assesses those risks, and assists in updating the comprehensive internal audit plan and audit universe.

Supports the Chief Internal Auditor (CIA) in design and implementation of an effective internal audit plan to review businesses activities around the operations of the Company and ensures timely reporting for management decision making.

Audit Execution:

Evaluates the design and operating effectiveness of the system of internal controls

Evaluates adherence to established policies and procedures, and regulatory guidance and conducts test work as outlined in the audit work program.

Utilizes judgment as to expansion of scope, further test work needed based on trends or exceptions identified.

Review the management account in line with applicable IFRS

Prepares work paper documentation to support test work performed and conclusions reached.

Explains, clarifies or corrects documentation to clear any review notes generated by the department supervisory staff or audit lead personnel’s review of the work papers, conclusions and recommendations.

Performs peer review of file documentations, providing coaching to less experienced colleagues.

Audit Reporting and Follow-up:

Ensure the integrity of Internal Audit reports and analysis by performing a review of work done by colleagues before submitting to the CIA

Prepares written audit reports to summarize the audit scope, control findings, recommendations and management commitments

Collate and prepares reports for submission to MANCOM (monthly) and Board Audit committee (Quarterly) prior to review by the CIA

Ensures that all internal and external reports and exceptions are followed up.

Investigation and Policy Confirmation:

As may be required or commissioned by management,

Investigates fraud including but not limited to financial and underwriting related fraud

Other matters on a need be basis.

Performs third party confirmation of the authenticity of policies issued by the company and all other official documents.

Knowledge, Skills and Behaviour (Required to succeed in Role)

Educational Qualifications & Functional / Technical Skills:

A Degree (Bachelor’s Degree) in Accounting, Numerate or related fields

A professional qualification of ICAN, ACCA or CPA CIA, CISA desirable

Highly ethical with ability to handle confidential information.

Ability to communicate significant information in a clear manner down, across and up the organization.

Relevant Experience (Type of Experience and Minimum Number of Years):

Minimum of five (5) years experience in performing financial, compliance or operational audits, or related-type work with at least 3 years spent at a top 4 audit firm in external auditing

Attitude and Behavioral Traits:

Good analytical and problem solving skills with excellent attention to details

Able to effectively coach, mentor and develop staff in areas of expertise

Is a self-starter and able to work independently; ensures work is accurate and completed in a professional manner

Ability to positively interface and work well with all levels of staff and management (auditees and own department)

Possess a high level of understanding of audit theory and strong industry knowledge Insurance products, services, policies and procedures

Possess a working knowledge of relevant computer programs, i.e. Microsoft Access, Word, and Excel.

Able to manage multiple tasks and prioritize.

Possess communication skills – written and spoken.

Agricultural & Micro Insurance Field Underwriter (Analyst level)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 – 5 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldInsurance

Location: Northern, Southern and Western Branches

Reporting Line: Head of Agric. & Micro Insurance with dotted reporting to the Branch Manager

Job Objective

This position provides a full range of professional and technical advice for the development, underwriting and marketing of Agricultural and Microinsurance Products. Key priorities include developing, implementing and monitoring Underwriting guidelines and business goals.

Exercise discretion and apply sound and independent judgement and decision making regarding business and company goals, all under the guidance and direction of the Head of Agric. & Micro Insurance with dotted reporting to the Branch Manager.

Key Result Areas-Job Output

Tasks and Activities KRA’s

Client Prospecting & Acquisition:

Design strategy to generate leads by developing strong pipeline of new customers and accounts through direct or indirect customer contact and prospecting.

Develops new markets and expands existing ones for own product line within a given territory in order to meet specific revenue goals. Has a conversation rate between 20%-30%

Primary responsibility is to meet or exceed the profit and growth targets for the Agricultural business segment. This includes profit, expense and growth targets as assigned

Manage the underwriting staff and the day to day activities of the operation

Ensure established service standards are met. When appropriate, work with other Underwriting management to work through any issues or problems associated with workloads including development of a plan to assist other Underwriting Teams, if necessary

Evaluate historical loss information to assess trends and future loss potential, determines and measure exposures and hazards for all types of industries and evaluates financial conditions of applicants and policyholders on a department, team or individual staff Underwriting basis.

May coordinate a multi-disciplinary team including the Underwriter, Risk Services Manager, Claims Manager, Brokers and Business Development Manager through Special Account reviews to ensure proper servicing of large accounts, including developing action plans for these accounts and achievement of adequate pricing.

Educational Qualifications & Functional / Technical Skills

A Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science or any related field.

Advanced ability to develop and integrate AGRICULTURAL AND Micro Insurance strategies and initiatives with company’s business strategies with minimal supervision to no supervision

Excellent ability as a consultant/negotiator to influence company senior management

Knowledge of insurance laws and regulations in Nigeria as well as Global best practices

Relevant Experience

Type of experience and minimum number of years:

Minimum of 3 years in Agricultural & Micro Insurance.

Attitude and Behavioural Traits:

Strong budget and management skills, including proven ability to project management

Ability to deal with ambiguity, tight timelines, multiple priorities, and demanding customers, in a fast-moving, constantly changing environment

High degree of professionalism, maturity and confidentiality

Very good interpersonal and presentation skills

Strong people skills – Building Collaborative Relationships, Highly developed, demonstrated teamwork skills

Strong oral and written interpersonal skills

Demonstrated ability to see the big picture and provide useful and strategic advice and input across the company and on the executive team.

Creative, forward thinker

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Record keeping:

Keeping records of questions

Filing of policies and other transactions

Claims record of clients

Knowledge, Skills and Behaviour (Required to succeed in Role)

Educational Qualifications & Functional / Technical Skills:

A degree (Bachelor’s degree or HND) in Accounting, Information technology or related fields

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Visio

A student member or a professional qualification of ICAN, ACCA, and other recognized accounting professional Institutions.

Highly ethical with ability to handle confidential information.

Strong communication skills (Oral and written)

Strong organizational and management – Building Collaborative Relationships, highly developed, demonstrated teamwork skills

Relevant experience:

2 to 5 years’ experience in an audit, finance or process improvement role

Attitude and behavioural traits:

Ability to deal with ambiguity, tight timelines, multiple priorities, and demanding customers, in a fast-moving, constantly changing environment

High degree of professionalism, maturity and confidentiality

Good analytical and problem solving skills with rapt attention to details.

Dimensions of the Job

Risk Management

Underwriting

Claims Administration

Post & Pre Loss survey

Client Retention

Internal Control Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 – 5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Reporting Line: Supervisor/Head, Internal ControlsSupervisor/Head, Internal Controls

Job Objective

This position will be required to complete scheduled internal control reviews. Based on audit report findings and/or internal control reviews, the analyst will identify business process inadequacies and/or gaps and recommend necessary improvements.

The position will work to foster standardization and consistency across branch offices as regards business processes and internal controls.

He will also develop and run scripts for data validation in order to ensure the integrity of the figures captured in the company’s financial statement.

This will enhance business intelligence and controls around financial reporting.

Dimensions of the Job:

Control Environment

Control Weakness

Exception Reports/Infractions.

Tasks and Activities (Key Result Areas-Job Output)

Internal Control Strategy:

Implement Internal Control strategy in alignment with Organizational objectives

Provide an atmosphere that allow for independence, objectivity and excellence

Design and implement effective and adequate controls around the operations of the Company and ensures active monitoring and timely feedback on progress towards achievement of operational and strategic objectives

Run scripts for data validation in order to ensure the integrity of the figures captured in the company’s financial statement

Development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) and Monitoring of controls:

Work with various departments to develop Standard Operating Procedures

Implementation and monitoring of various controls

Ensure adequate and effective policies, procedures and programs framework for Internal Control service delivery

Internal Control Validations and Reports:

Support ERM in the identification and documentation of risk universe and attributes for the purpose of improving the control environment

Maintain reports of significant risks, control activities and remediation’s

Ensure the integrity of Internal Controls reports and analysis.

Provide timely reports to achieve operational and strategic objectives of the company

Conducts trends and analysis on the reports and system application rolling out the reports to ensure correctness and reasonable output to aid business decisions

Continually review the processes and improve on it to ensure operation efficiency

Ensure accurate and up to date validation reports to avoid potential loss

Knowledge, Skills and Behaviour (Required to succeed in Role)

Educational qualifications & functional / technical skills:

A degree (Bachelor’s degree or HND) in Accounting, Information technology or related fields

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Visio

A student member or a professional qualification of ICAN, ACCA, and other recognized accounting professional Institutions.

Highly ethical with ability to handle confidential information.

Strong communication skills (Oral and written)

Strong organizational and management – Building Collaborative Relationships, highly developed, demonstrated teamwork skills.

Relevant Experience:

2 to 5 years’ experience in an audit, finance or process improvement role.

Attitude and Behavioural Traits:

Ability to deal with ambiguity, tight timelines, multiple priorities, and demanding customers, in a fast-moving, constantly changing environment

High degree of professionalism, maturity and confidentiality

Good analytical and problem solving skills with rapt attention to details.

Method of Application

