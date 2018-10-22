FairMoney Country Manager at MyCredit – Apply here

MyCredit is a digital credit company offering instant microloans in Nigeria, via the smartphone application FairMoney. With a technical team in Paris and a set up of top notch investors our mission is to revolutionize access to lending products in Nigeria and abroad based on Big Data.FairMoney Country Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 – 5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Job Description

My Credit is recruiting an exceptionally driven leader with a startup mindset to build and lead its operations in Nigeria.

Responsibilities

Manage and develop the loan portfolio against defined performance goals.

Building and managing the local recollection and customer service team.

Lead new initiatives improving the business performance starting from marketing to portfolio growth, finance, legal, recollection, HR and all other relevant aspects.

Coordination with the data, product and technical team in order to enhance business performance and customer experience and resolve technical challenges.

Manage all relevant legal, accounting and finance aspects of the Nigerian subsidiary.

Requirements

3-5 years of XP in a top-3 consulting group, banking or in a fast-growing startup with a leading role. MBA from is a strong plus.

Entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to get hands dirty at all times.

Strong analytical and data driven mindset is a must. Comfort with Excel/PowerPoint is a must. Previous finance/Risk Management experience is a plus.

Based in/or willing to relocate to Lagos (HQ in Lagos, Yaba).

In love with FairMoney’s mission to enhance access to finance for the underbanked

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s and a Motivation Letter to: laurin@predictus.io

