Computer Management Assistant at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

The United States Government, represented by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is seeking to employ a suitable and qualified candidate for the position below:Computer Management Assistant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience4 years

LocationAbuja

Job FieldICT / Computer

Solicitation No.: AID-620-S-00-19-00001-00

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Security Level Required: SBU

Basic Function of the Position

Under the direct supervision of the Deputy Systems Manager, this position administers the Mission’s Information Technology system by providing optimal use of existing and new computer technology resources through a local area network (LAN) system.

Responsible for day-to-day operations, installation, modification and maintenance of the Mission’s local area network (LAN) system, and for providing support to users and other related duties.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

User Support and Assistance – 40%:

Responsible for first level problem determination, problem/incident recording, problem resolution and problem escalation to other IT personnel as necessary.

Provide first-level contact and problem resolution for all users with hardware, software and applications problems. Courteously obtains and conveys concise problem information for other IT personnel.

Act as a liaison between Mission users and the IT unit to assure accurate problem interpretation. Maintain communications with users during the problem resolution process.

Track the progress of requests and liaising as necessary with users.

Resolve user-reported problems using advanced troubleshooting skills and any available tools, following Agency and Mission procedures and policies.

Provides users with network IDs, creates user directories on the network, and sets up the correct access rights to network files and directories.

Creates network user groups; i.e., which users share data. Develop system and user log-on scripts as well as user-friendly menus.

Assists users resolve operational problems with the LAN, network application software, and standard applications installed on local hard disks, usage of mobile devices like iPhones, iPads and other mobile devices.

Provide accurate and timely reports of problems and resolution of problems for review.

Works with the Trainer/Analyst and the Systems Manager to develop user-friendly tips based on most common problem areas reported in the problem tickets.

Identify available Help Desk training that will enhance and improve computing support delivered to Mission users.

LAN Operations, Installation, Modification and Maintenance – 30%:

Performs and/or assists with installation of hardware, cabling and disk operating systems software.

This may entail the setting of option board switches and jumpers, insertion of boards, and testing of the hardware. Components include uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), network interface cards, monitors, hard disks, power supplies for the cable concentrator, as well as all option cards for the cable concentrator.

Installs and maintains off-the-shelf and local PC applications on both the file server and local hard disks. Performs diagnostic checks and trouble-shoots LAN hardware and software, and the cable racks (both voice and data).

Repairs minor cable problems. Monitors telecommunications circuitry and resolves problems.

Monitors LAN activity to determine adequacy of disk space on the file server, and whether memory must be increased there and on workstation PCs. Tracks all software installed on PCs to trace memory problems, use of disk space, etc. Performs required incremental periodic system backup procedures with a minimum disruption to users.

Sets up access rights for users, sets file and directory attributes to protect shared files. Monitors use of network applications to determine need for additional hardware and software. Ensure that shared files reside only on the file server. Monitors use of shared peripherals such as laser printers.

Assigns logical user groups and queue priorities, and monitors print servers and user queues for effectiveness.

Diagnoses problems related to file server, cable racks, workstation PCs, and applications. Analyze memory problems and option card conflicts. Removes and replaces option boards, hard and floppy disks, and builds and/or repairs accessible cable segments as required. Uses network applications to track file server resources (memory and disk space) and data packet activity.

Ensure adherence to system security procedures, including password protection and physical security. Maintain directory trustee assignments, log-on identifiers, and file and directory attributes to protect privacy and data integrity on a shared system. Advises users that system can process only up to sensitive but unclassified (SBU) materials and that no classified documents may or should be created or stored on PCs. Advises users about “virus” problems and their prevention.

Ensures only authorized software is installed on PCs. Ensures that servers are backed-up regularly and storage for offsite disaster recovery is maintained.

Serves as a point of contact for maintenance contractors to install and/or expand network system or correct deficiencies, with no ability to commit the US Government contractually without reverting to the Contracting Officer.

Administrative Tasks – 30%:

Maintains inventory of all ADP related items including hardware, software, training materials, reference books and manuals, supplies, and spare parts. Maintain a database of computer hardware equipment and their serial numbers. Tracks original software and documentation and ensures proper registration and licenses. Upon receipt and installation of newly procured equipment, advises appropriate offices, as required, of installation dates for inventory update. Works with the Mission’s receiving clerk to provide technical input for receiving and disposing ADP equipment.

Documents receipt of ordered items. Note any items which are missing, back ordered, damaged, etc., and advises appropriate offices or officials of problems.

Develops and maintains familiarity with Agency and Mission programs, goals and work processes, and compares them to LAN capabilities and potential. Set up telecommunications sessions with headquarters and other offices for file transfer, E-mail, and/or diagnostic and trouble-shooting procedures. Work with Systems Manager to maintain Information Systems Security Plan and monitoring of WAN link.

Area Of Consideration:

Nigerians and all individuals eligible to work in Nigeria with a valid Work permit.

Physical Demands:

The work requested does not involve undue physical demands.

Minimum Qualifications Required for this Position

Education:

B.S. in Computer Science, Electronics Engineering, Physics, ICT, or any related discipline required.

Advanced computer science or information system degrees, and computer certifications such as A+, N+, Security+, MCSE, ITIL, would be added advantage.

Prior Work Experience:

A minimum of 4years of progressively responsible experience, primarily in information systems and applications with a concentration on the management and operations of a computer center with a large networked PC clientele; an international communications and networking systems; and, a computer hardware and peripherals installation, repair and maintenance center is required.

At least 3 of these years should have been with a large computer installation involving primarily English language systems and applications preferably with a U.S. company or Government agency.

Post Entry Training:

CompTIA A+ Network+ Security +, ITIL will be offered subject to availability of funds.

Language Proficiency:

Level IV (fluent) English language proficiency, speaking and writing, is required.

Job Knowledge:

Thorough knowledge of automation operation concepts, analysis and management; system monitoring and performance fine tuning methodologies, troubleshooting; program and data file integrity and backup strategies; disaster and recovery planning methods; performance fine-tuning; communications and networking concepts and operations; diagnosis, troubleshooting, repair and maintenance procedures and techniques; operating and maintenance concepts on UPS, AVR; relevant computer languages; operations research concepts and applications; information system procedures and standards; standard business work processes and management principles; SQL, database system and documentation techniques; general knowledge of the principles, techniques and methodologies involving extended relational database structure and analysis.

Skills and Abilities:

Ability to effectively manage, operate, repair and maintain the Mission PC/LAN and PC hardware, software and applications; use of MS DOS, Windows 2000/2003/2008 server, Cloud-based environments.

Ability to work issues involving LAN connectivity including the installation of systems and troubleshooting LAN/Ethernet related problems.

Ability to effectively communicate by phone or in person.

Ability to work outside regular office hours including weekends, holidays or any other days as required.

Strong interpersonal skills are required to resolve operation related issues.

Ability to discuss complex concepts with vendors on major ADP equipment procurement and installation.

Ability in fact gathering and analysis and in logic application, systems documentation and testing.

Good technical skills to troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve hardware and software problems and to maximize the capabilities of the Mission’s computer resources.

Good interpersonal skills to develop and maintain two-way communications and promote computer and automation services and to resolve priority issues, system limitations, downtime, etc., with key officials.

A good understanding of key managers’ priorities to ensure that the computer and automation organization is responsive to those needs.

Skill in the use of technical and administrative reference material in support of management responsibilities including system design, equipment procurement, personnel, and financial management, etc.

Not less than 20 WPM typing ability to enable computer terminal operation.

Evaluation and Selection Factors

Applications will be required to have the minimum qualifications expressed in Section II. Qualified applicants possessing skills above the minimum requirements will be assessed based on the following factors:

Education (10 points)

Work Experience (20 points)

Knowledge (30 points)

Language Proficiency (10 points)

Skills and abilities (30 points)

Market Value:

N10,558,899.00 equivalent to FSN-9 In accordance with AIDAR Appendix J and the Local Compensation Plan of United States Mission, Nigeria (Effective July 8, 2018). Final compensation will be negotiated within the listed market value.

Benefits/Allowances

As a matter of policy, and as appropriate, a PSC is normally authorized the following benefits and allowances:

Benefits:

Health Insurance

Annual Salary Increase (if applicable)

Annual and Sick leave

Annual Bonus

Allowance (as applicable):

Transportation Allowance

Meal Allowance

Miscellaneous Allowance

Housing Allowance

Taxes:

The Mission emphasize to its employees of the fact that they are obliged to observe Nigerian Laws, including those concerning income and related tax obligations. Payment of such taxes is a matter between the individual employee and the Nigerian Government. In the absence of a specific international agreement, the U.S. Government will not withhold local taxes from an employee’s salary.

Method of Application

Interested applicants for this position MUST submit the following, or the application will not be considered:

Application for US Federal Employment (DS – 174) ; or a current Resume or Curriculum Vitae that provides the same information as a DS – 174;

Any additional documentation that supports or addresses the requirements listed above (e.g.transcripts, degrees, NYSC certificate/exemption etc.)

A type-written and signed application letter specifically applying for this position, and addressing the minimum requirements as advertised. Please reference the job title and announcement number on the application letter.

Limit all electronic (e-mail) submission to one entry/email not larger than 5MB. Please submit attachments in PDF and Word formats, not pictures.

E-mails received without the appropriate subject line and incomplete applications will not be considered.

Offers must be received by the closing date and time specified in Section I, item 3, and submitted to the Point of Contact in Section IV.

To ensure consideration of offers for the intended position, Offerors must prominently reference the Solicitation number in the offer submission.

Submit Application to: Abujahrcma@usaid.gov



Note

Per this scoring rubric, Work Experience, Knowledge, Skills and Abilities are the most important factors. Applications will initially be screened for conformity with minimum requirements and a short list of applicants developed.

USAID reserves the right to interview only the highest ranked applicants in person or by phone OR not to interview any candidate.

After the closing date for receipt of applications, a committee will be convened to review applications and evaluate them in accordance with the evaluation criteria. Applications from candidates which do not meet the required selection criteria will not be scored. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. No response will be sent to unsuccessful applicants.

As part of the selection process, finalist candidates may be interviewed either in person or by telephone at USAID’s discretion. Reference checks will be made only for applicants considered as finalists. If an applicant does not wish USAID to contact a current employer for a reference check, this should be stated in the applicant’s cover letter, and USAID will delay such reference check pending communication with the applicant.

Only finalists will be contacted by USAID with respect to their applications.

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)