Business Development Associates at BitPesa Nigeria – Apply Here

BitPesa (www.bitpesa.co) is a cutting-edge online payment platform that leverages blockchain settlement to significantly lower the cost and increase the speed of business payments to, from and within sub-Saharan Africa. BitPesa’s clients range from African businesses and multinational companies paying suppliers as far as China and Dubai to international remittance companies using our API services for white-label payments to dozens of bank networks and mobile money operators across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Senegal, and the DRC.Business Development Associate

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Summary

As the Business Development (BD) Associate, you will be responsible for generating, qualifying and helping close sales leads in Nigeria, and other West African markets, for BitPesa’s cross-border payments service.

In this sales role, you will support the BD Team in customer acquisition within existing as well as new markets.

We’re looking for an ambitious young professional, with the relevant experience and skills, to help BitPesa penetrate the West African markets by selling our cross-border payment products and services.

This is an exciting opportunity to help take Africa’s leading digital F/X company to the next level.

Key Responsibilities

Actively source and qualify leads that satisfy internal criteria.

Regularly follow up with prospective clients with the aim of onboarding and helping close new deals.

Implement creative and modern techniques to generate and qualify viable leads across the regions.

Effectively support the BD Team by collaborating with key external and internal stakeholders to move deals forward in the sales process (working with Compliance, Account Management & Trading).

Help ensure client portfolio grows while being diversified, stable and profitable.

Regularly update the sales pipelines with client engagement status.

Develop competitive analysis to identify market trends, customer needs and pricing/rate structure across the industry.

Adhere to the sales process set out by the company to acquire clients.

Activities

Develop quarterly, monthly, and weekly plans with specific, measurable goals.

Develop a holistic Lead Generation and Qualification Plan across various target segments and industries.

Regularly contact prospective clients (via introductory emails, phone calls) generated by the Business Development and Marketing Team to engage leads and procure discovery meetings.

Assist Team Managers in conducting meetings, when necessary, with prospective and existing clients with the aim of growing our business.

Liaise with Compliance to collect required documents from clients and ensure account approval is completed in a timely manner with all the necessary compliance checks.

Flawlessly execute trade requests from new clients and ensure thorough hand-off is completed to the Account Management Team.

Keep sales tools up to date with excellent lead and process management to clearly identify status and success during sales process.

Assist with implementing sales strategies and plans including but not limited to specific marketing campaigns and marketing penetration strategies.

Regularly mine various business-oriented online platforms (e.g Linkedin) to network and connect with potential leads.

Attend events and conferences representing the company across the region.

Requirements

Young professional who is ambitious and passionate.

Ability to understand and help promote customer-centric vision at BitPesa.

Quantitative individual with a love for numbers and data analysis.

Excellent interpersonal, communications, public speaking, presentation, and listening skills.

Creative problem solver with the ability to work independently with minimal guidance.

Excellent organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and multitask, when required.

Advanced Microsoft Office and Google Suite Tools skills along with the willingness and ability to become familiar with Company-specific sales tools/software.

Passionate about our mission to redefine how businesses make payments to, from and within Africa.

Based in Lagos and willingness to travel within West Africa.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to BitPesa career website on bitpesa.breezy.hr to apply

