ATM Card Maintenance Charges: Banks May Lose N10bn Annually On Suspension

The order last Wednesday by Nigerian Senate for the suspension of ATM card maintenance charges deducted from customers may make banks lose at least N10 billion annual revenue.Banks currently charge customers N100 yearly as ATM Card maintenance fee.

Banks make N100 deductions from the account of customers and according to the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), the total number of bank accounts in the country stood at 111.4 million as at June 2018.

But the senate, in a resolution passed on Wednesday, called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend this fee, describing it as illicit and excessive charges by the banks.

This resolution came as part of a motion on the illicit and excessive bank charges on customers’ accounts, sponsored by Senator Olugbenga Ashafa.

The senate also called on commercial banks operating in the country to configure their machines to dispense up to N40,000 per withdrawal pending the outcome of the investigation by the senate committees tasked with investigating the excessive and illicit bank charges.

Speaking on the Motion, the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki said: “This is a motion that affects the lives of every Nigerian — irrespective of what part of the country you come from or whatever political affiliation you might have. This is why we are here: to always defend and protect the interests of the Nigerian people,” Senate President Bukola Saraki said in response to the notion.

The senate must work to ensure that its resolution on the excessive bank charges goes beyond the debate stage, so that whatever action the upper legislative chamber takes, would come into effect, he further said.

“This Senate has done this many times before; when there was a hike in the mobile telecommunication data charges, we intervened and put an end to that. When there were discrepancies and increases in electricity prices, we also took action. We have done this on a number of similar cases. Therefore, on this, I want us to take effective resolutions,” Saraki said.

The senate further directed its Committees on Banking, Insurance & other Financial Institutions and Finance to conduct an investigation into the propriety of ATM card maintenance charges in comparison with international best practices and report back to it.

It also directed the aforementioned committees to invite the governor of the central bank to appear before it to explain why the official charges as approved by the CBN are skewed in favour of the banking institutions as against the ordinary customers of the banks.

The senate also called on the Consumer Protection Council to look into the various complaints of excess and unnecessary charges by Nigerian banks.

