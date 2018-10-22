Airtel Rewards Customers with Free Data – Details

In line with its commitment to bridge the digital divide as well as empower more telecoms consumers, leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has unveiled a new offer that will gift customers 250MB data weekly if they recharge their lines.Under the new Recharge Plus offer, customers are encouraged to dial *479# to view their weekly recharge status and as soon as a customer recharges up to the specified amount, he/she is instantly gifted with 250mb complimentary data with no terms and conditions attached.

Airtel says the Recharge Plus offer, which is in line with its ‘Data is Life’ thematic campaign, is an innovative way of empowering telecoms consumers to do more, achieve more, become more productive and to succeed in their professional and personal endeavours.

“At Airtel, we are always looking for ways to reward and delight our customers in line with our quest to bridge the digital divide.

“With this new offer, our customers can always stay connected with those that matter to them via social networks/web and will be further empowered to be more successful,” said Dinesh Balsingh, Ag. Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria.

“All you need to do to enjoy this offer is recharge your line up to a certain amount and then get the 250MB free data instantly. To know more, dial *479#” he added.

As part of the offer, unutilized data value from the complimentary weekly 250MB cannot be rolled over to the new week; customers are expected to exhaust the complimentary data on or before Sunday Midnight.

