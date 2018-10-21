We Didn’t Prepare For Fierce Battle With Competitors – TSTV Addresses Nigerians

Almost one year after its official launch, Pay TV operator, TSTV, has addressed Nigerians in an open letter on what have been hindering its roll out plans.

In a statement released on Wednesday, indiginous Nigerian telcomm satellite television, TSTV, said it has faced severe battle from other operators in the industry for the past 10 months, adding that the company had been fighting off enemies pitched against it.The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, TStv Africa, Bright Echefu, who made the disclosure in the statement, said that since it announced the commencement of its operations on November 1, 2017, the company had been embroiled in different wars.

While appreciating the concerns and prayers of Nigerians, Echefu acknowledged the power of God in winning the battle and announced the formal commencement of its operations starting from August 20, 2018.

He said the fight for survival had affected the company financially and its relationship with subscribers, satellite providers and dealers, adding, “It has not been easy one bit. We were wrestled even down to our satellite providers but our God is ever faithful.”

“I sincerely appreciate all your concerns and prayers for our darling TStv. From the date we announced TStv, it has been fight all the way. I doubt if a week passed without us quenching one fire or the other. We didn’t anticipate that there would be war. We were also not trained to fight in the arena we were pushed into,” he said.

Echefu added, “The kind of weapons our enemies would later contend us with showed they had stocked their armoury waiting for a time like now. We may not have their kind of money, neither their kinds of weapons, ‘connections’ and network but one thing I sure know we had more than them was a determined spirit and a steadfast God.”

Read the statement in full below;

********

“Dear Nigerians,

I sincerely appreciate all your concerns and prayers for our darling TSTV. From the date we announced TSTV, it has been fight all the way. I doubt if a week passed without us quenching one fire or the other. We didn’t anticipate that there would be war. We were also not trained to fight in the arena we were pushed into.

The kinds of weapons our enemies would later contend us with, showed they had stocked their armoury waiting for a time like now. We may not have their kind of money, neither their kinds of weapons, ”connections” and networks but one thing I sure know we had more than them was a determined spirit and a steadfast God. A God who doesn’t fail.

It has not been easy one bit. Our struggles drained us financially and pitched us against all good meaning Nigerians, subscribers and dealers that believed in us. We were wrestled even down to our satellite providers but our God is ever faithful.

Today 20th of August, 2018, I am happy to inform Nigerians that TSTV is back live and direct but this time under the watch of Abba Father. With our successful acquisition of FIVE units of 35.5MHz transponders last two weeks on Nigcomsat through our collaboration with Intertel, Federal Ministry of Communications and Nigcomsat, TSTV can now offer Nigerians the true meaning of video entertainment. Our TSTV has successfully migrated to Nigeria Communication Satellite. ALL CHANNELS in Full HD. No one does that. More channels are being added daily.

Guess what!!!, TSTV management in appreciation to EVERYONE have decided that 45 TSTV PREMIUM HD CHANNELS will be available for free for another one month as we don’t intend to encrypt the channels now. You can use any dish at all, including the ones you are using for other operators to track Nigcomsat today and lets enjoy premium entertainment together.

We are now a True Nigerian Brand and we all should support ours. Kindly monitor our progress by tracking your dish to 42.5oE, Frequency 12589, Symbol Rate: 30,000. Polarization: Horizontal

TSTV + NIGCOMSAT + GOD = Connecting your world

Bright Echefu

MD/CEO TSTV Africa.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)