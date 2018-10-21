Tinubu Hugs Atiku At Akure Airport With Gbenga Daniels – Photo

Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar at Akure airport in Ondo state on Monday.

Both men were locked in a warm embrace.Abubakar, who defected from the APC last year, is seeking to clinch the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections.

He is planning to run against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state; Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, were among the dignitaries at the airport.

Below are some pictures:

