Sterling Bank Supports African Arts, Sponsors Ake Festival

Sterling Bank Plc, has thrown its weight behind the sixth edition of the Ake Arts & Books Festival scheduled to hold from October 25 to 28, 2018 at the highbrow Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The annual literary, cultural and arts event which had previously held in Abeokuta, Ogun State for the past five editions will feature stimulating panel discussions, book chats, art exhibitions, interviews, school visits, film & documentary screenings, a stage play, a musical concert and a night of poetry performance. Book-lovers and visitors will also have access to a range of affordable books at the Ake Festival Bookstore.Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Dapo Martins, Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling Bank, said the Ake Arts & Books Festival is a 4-day event that will showcase the best of contemporary African literature, poetry, music, art, film and theatre.

“Our decision to support this year’s edition of Ake Festival is borne from our commitment to develop, promote and celebrate creativity on the African continent at Sterling Bank. This is also in line with Ake Festival’s goal to promote and celebrate creativity across different genres in Africa,” Mr. Martins informs.

The theme for this year’s edition is Fantastical Futures and will feature conversations focused largely on a re-imagined African future and existing challenges along the following lines: Governance, Gender and Sexuality, Literacy and Education, Health and Wellbeing, among others. The event will also feature trail blazers in the arts space including literary icons; Nuruddin Farah, Nnedi Okorafor, David Olusoga, Chris Abani, EC Osondu, Sefi Atta, Tomi Adeyemi and Inua Ellams, among others.

