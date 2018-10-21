SevenUp Bottling Company Plc Graduate Recruitment – Apply Here

Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc, an active player in the Nigerian economy, with a strong presence in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, provides challenging, exciting and refreshing opportunities for hardworking and result-oriented individuals who can demonstrate that the passion to excel is present.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Executive

Locations: Abuja, Enugu, Lagos

Requirements

Min 2-4 years Sales experience.

Responsible for secondary sales of all products in assigned location.

Prepare route plans for assigned areas and manage assigned customer’s accounts.

Min HND/ B.Sc in Marketing or related field.

Currently working in a food/ beverage Industry

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to: careers@sevenup.org

Application Deadline 29th October, 2018.

