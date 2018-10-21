NAFDAC commends NBC, Coca-Cola Nigeria

The National Agency for Foods and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commended the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited and Coca-Cola Nigeria for compliance and adherence to the standards, guidelines and regulations necessary for food safety and quality.

The Director General, National Agency for Foods and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Professor Moji Adeyeye, gave this commendation shortly after a tour of the NBC Limited Ikeja Plant with her high-powered delegation from the agency in Lagos on October 8, 2018.Adeyeye expressed satisfaction with NBC and Coca-Cola Nigeria on their continued investment in world-class facilities and upgrade of their production lines in line with the global best practice.

She noted that the visit and tour of the facility is in line with its role as a regulatory body to carry out regular checks on businesses with a view to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and ensuring compliance to quality and food safety procedures.

“In terms of relationship with the agency, I must note that the Coca-Cola System (Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited and Coca-Cola Nigeria) has been very engaging, transparent and proactive thereby making our work a lot more easier. I can say that our work has been enhanced not only as regulator safeguarding the health of the people but also as enabler in enhancing the capacity of the beverage industry. We are indeed very glad with the facility we have seen here today, it is a great facility,” she said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, Mr. George Polymenakos, expressed appreciation to NAFDAC for the visit, noting that the support from the regulatory agency has contributed a great deal to improving its business performance.

“We are grateful to the team for this routine visit. I must state that your role in granting approvals promptly has helped our business operation and performance,” Polymenakos said.

Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Mr. Bhupendra Suri, equally thanked the NAFDAC delegation for the routine visit even as he vowed that the Coca-Cola system would continue to uphold standards so as to safeguard the health of the people and the environment.

The Director, Food and Safety, NAFDAC, Mr. Sheriff Olagunju, equally commended the Coca-Cola system for all its numerous initiatives geared toward the empowerment of the Nigerian citizenry as well as tackling environmental challenges. He listed them to include the intervention provided NBC Limited for Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) in Maiduguri, effort in waste management, the ongoing youth empowered programme, as well as other investments in the sector.

“We are very pleased with what we have seen so far. It shows that companies like NBC and Coca-Cola Nigeria are responsible not only in name but in the way they carry out their business operations. As you can see, we have gone round, inspected how those products are being manufactured. Based on our evaluation, we can say that NBC is carrying its operation in line with necessary guidelines, regulations and standards. The operation of this plant is in total compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice Code. I think NBC has demonstrated its commitment to ethics and regulations with what we have seen here,’’ he said.

