FRSC Recruitment: 3rd Stage To Commences – Details

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the third stage of its ongoing recruitment will commence soon.

Public Education Officer of the corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.The agency had between Sept. 24 and Sept. 29, commenced the recruitment, with physical screening of no fewer than 324,000 applicants, who applied for 4,000 jobs in the corps.

