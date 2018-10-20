Ooni’s New Wife Leads Intense Praise And Worship At The Palace In Ile-Ife (Photos)

The new wife of Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, prophetess Shilekunola Moronke Naomi officially begun her duty as the queen of Ile-Ife after holding some engagements in the palace earlier today.

The new queen also led some of her subjects and others in intense praise and worship at the palace in Ile-Ife, Osun state. The monarch and his palace aides were absent during the worship as the beautiful queen showcased her spiritual ability in a video posted online.Prophetess Shilekunola Moronke Naomi reportedly started public ministry at the age of eighteen before she ventured into full time ministering in October 19, 2011.

She is also the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominational ministry in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, received his new wife at the palace on Thursday, a day after he marked his 44th birthday.

The marriage rights were done privately in Akure, Ondo State and she was later received at the Ooni’s palace.

