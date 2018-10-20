Nigerian Oil Mogul Sprays Money From A Briefcase At Wedding (Photos)

This is what happens when a multi-millionaire graces your wedding event. Nwanta Anayoeze, a Nigerian business mogul and Chief executive officer, Nwanta Anayoeze Oil And Gas Ltd, stole the show at a wedding today after spraying wands of cash from a briefcase.

An aide of the oil mogul held his briefcase which was filled with cash before he sprayed money at the excited couple who were dancing.Nwanta Anayoeze who is known for his philanthropy caused a drama after he stormed a club in Parañaque, Philippines last year.

He sprayed too much money at the club, as he left Asians falling over each other to get their hands on the cash.

