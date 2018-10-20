Citibank Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy – Apply Here
Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Credit Risk Associate
Job ID: 18066935
Job Function: Risk Management
Schedule: Full-time
Shift: Day Job
Employee Status: Regular
Job Purpose
- Provides broad relationship support for the local franchise in all product areas for credit-related matters. This includes but is not limited to management of the credit approval and credit documentation processes; regulatory reporting and ensuring sustainable controls and compliance with global credit policies; bringing a broad questioning approach as well as providing ideas for process improvements.
- Works closely with and supports the Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.
Key Responsibilities
Central Bank Regulatory Reporting:
- Ensure accurate and timely CRMS submissions for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reporting and maintain a good audit trail for all the submissions.
- Maintain accurate databases for CBN reporting and evidence all correspondence with CBN.
- Understand and implement various CBN reporting requirements (CBN-CRMS), and closely work with Finance to manage reporting and compliance obligations.
- Provide on ad hoc and regular intervals, Credit data to CBN, NDIC, CRBs and other regulatory related entities.
Credit Documentation and Collateral:
- Receive, review and ensure safekeeping of credit, support and collateral documentation; record items in documentation and collateral tracking systems in line with credit policies.
- Ensure established processes are followed; including collateral management and registration in credit systems, marking of facilities as available based on credit documentation requirements, follow-ups on exceptions.
- Develop and implement procedures for documentation custody and monitoring; contribute to standard and streamlined processes design.
Credit Preparation and Approval:
- Maintain relationship and facility data in credit systems; support business on portfolio related activities including CA preparations and update of credit information in credit systems.
Data Quality Control:
- Take ownership of the data and ensure correct updates in various credit and operation systems. Understand data flows for all data element categories; investigate and resolve the underlying causes of errors.
- Prepare and review month-end Cross Border submissions and information for portfolio reviews whenever required.
Limit Monitoring (next day review):
- Monitor end-of-day exposure against limits, escalate detected exceptions per policy, and address recurring exceptions. Implement process changes to correct technical exceptions and mismatches.
Audit Support:
- Aid in internal and external audits for assigned portfolio segment(s). Provide portfolio and related credit information, normally at the relationship level. Contribute to achieving acceptable audit ratings.
- Maintain Credit Portfolio data at all times for inspection by CBN, NDIC, CRBs and other regulatory related entities on ad hoc basis.
Business Relationships
- Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.
Internal:
- Frequently interact Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.
External:
- Frequently interact with CBN, NDIC and CRBs
Qualifications
Knowledge:
- Good first degree in any discipline. Second degree and/or professional certification may be an added advantage.
- Broad understanding of risk management guidelines
- Broad understanding of credit systems and any other ancillary credit-related systems.
- Working knowledge of key credit and operations systems data flows.
- Understanding of local regulatory requirements relating to credit risk matters.
- Broad Understanding of Redesigned CBN-CRMS
- Broad banking products knowledge.
Skills:
- Good organizational, time management (prioritization of tasks).
- Must display great attention to details.
- Must be Customer focused.
- Ability to handle pressure.
- Must possess excellent communication skills.
- Must be confident, articulate and assertive.
Core Competencies:
- Efficient and Logical approach to problem solving
- Responsible
- Committed
- Self-Motivated
- Self-starter
- Innovative
- Good learner
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
