Citibank Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy – Apply Here

October 20, 2018   Finance   No comments

Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Credit Risk Associate

Job ID: 18066935
Job Function: Risk Management
Schedule: Full-time
Shift: Day Job
Employee Status: Regular

Job Purpose

  • Provides broad relationship support for the local franchise in all product areas for credit-related matters. This includes but is not limited to management of the credit approval and credit documentation processes; regulatory reporting and ensuring sustainable controls and compliance with global credit policies; bringing a broad questioning approach as well as providing ideas for process improvements.
  • Works closely with and supports the Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.

Key Responsibilities
Central Bank Regulatory Reporting:

  • Ensure accurate and timely CRMS submissions for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reporting and maintain a good audit trail for all the submissions.
  • Maintain accurate databases for CBN reporting and evidence all correspondence with CBN.
  • Understand and implement various CBN reporting requirements (CBN-CRMS), and closely work with Finance to manage reporting and compliance obligations.
  • Provide on ad hoc and regular intervals, Credit data to CBN, NDIC, CRBs and other regulatory related entities.

Credit Documentation and Collateral:

  • Receive, review and ensure safekeeping of credit, support and collateral documentation; record items in documentation and collateral tracking systems in line with credit policies.
  • Ensure established processes are followed; including collateral management and registration in credit systems, marking of facilities as available based on credit documentation requirements, follow-ups on exceptions.
  • Develop and implement procedures for documentation custody and monitoring; contribute to standard and streamlined processes design.

Credit Preparation and Approval:

  • Maintain relationship and facility data in credit systems; support business on portfolio related activities including CA preparations and update of credit information in credit systems.

Data Quality Control:

  • Take ownership of the data and ensure correct updates in various credit and operation systems. Understand data flows for all data element categories; investigate and resolve the underlying causes of errors.
  • Prepare and review month-end Cross Border submissions and information for portfolio reviews whenever required.

Limit Monitoring (next day review):

  • Monitor end-of-day exposure against limits, escalate detected exceptions per policy, and address recurring exceptions. Implement process changes to correct technical exceptions and mismatches.

Audit Support:

  • Aid in internal and external audits for assigned portfolio segment(s). Provide portfolio and related credit information, normally at the relationship level. Contribute to achieving acceptable audit ratings.
  • Maintain Credit Portfolio data at all times for inspection by CBN, NDIC, CRBs and other regulatory related entities on ad hoc basis.

Business Relationships

  • Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.

Internal:

  • Frequently interact Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.

External:

  • Frequently interact with CBN, NDIC and CRBs

Qualifications
Knowledge:

  • Good first degree in any discipline. Second degree and/or professional certification may be an added advantage.
  • Broad understanding of risk management guidelines
  • Broad understanding of credit systems and any other ancillary credit-related systems.
  • Working knowledge of key credit and operations systems data flows.
  • Understanding of local regulatory requirements relating to credit risk matters.
  • Broad Understanding of Redesigned CBN-CRMS
  • Broad banking products knowledge.

Skills:

  • Good organizational, time management (prioritization of tasks).
  • Must display great attention to details.
  • Must be Customer focused.
  • Ability to handle pressure.
  • Must possess excellent communication skills.
  • Must be confident, articulate and assertive.

Core Competencies:

  • Efficient and Logical approach to problem solving
  • Responsible
  • Committed
  • Self-Motivated
  • Self-starter
  • Innovative
  • Good learner

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

