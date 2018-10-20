Citibank Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy – Apply Here

Citibank Nigeria Limited, the leading global financial services company, provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services.

Job Title: Credit Risk Associate

Job ID: 18066935

Job Function: Risk Management

Schedule: Full-time

Shift: Day Job

Employee Status: Regular



Job Purpose

Provides broad relationship support for the local franchise in all product areas for credit-related matters. This includes but is not limited to management of the credit approval and credit documentation processes; regulatory reporting and ensuring sustainable controls and compliance with global credit policies; bringing a broad questioning approach as well as providing ideas for process improvements.

Works closely with and supports the Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.

Key Responsibilities

Central Bank Regulatory Reporting:

Ensure accurate and timely CRMS submissions for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reporting and maintain a good audit trail for all the submissions.

Maintain accurate databases for CBN reporting and evidence all correspondence with CBN.

Understand and implement various CBN reporting requirements (CBN-CRMS), and closely work with Finance to manage reporting and compliance obligations.

Provide on ad hoc and regular intervals, Credit data to CBN, NDIC, CRBs and other regulatory related entities.

Credit Documentation and Collateral:

Receive, review and ensure safekeeping of credit, support and collateral documentation; record items in documentation and collateral tracking systems in line with credit policies.

Ensure established processes are followed; including collateral management and registration in credit systems, marking of facilities as available based on credit documentation requirements, follow-ups on exceptions.

Develop and implement procedures for documentation custody and monitoring; contribute to standard and streamlined processes design.

Credit Preparation and Approval:

Maintain relationship and facility data in credit systems; support business on portfolio related activities including CA preparations and update of credit information in credit systems.

Data Quality Control:

Take ownership of the data and ensure correct updates in various credit and operation systems. Understand data flows for all data element categories; investigate and resolve the underlying causes of errors.

Prepare and review month-end Cross Border submissions and information for portfolio reviews whenever required.

Limit Monitoring (next day review):

Monitor end-of-day exposure against limits, escalate detected exceptions per policy, and address recurring exceptions. Implement process changes to correct technical exceptions and mismatches.

Audit Support:

Aid in internal and external audits for assigned portfolio segment(s). Provide portfolio and related credit information, normally at the relationship level. Contribute to achieving acceptable audit ratings.

Maintain Credit Portfolio data at all times for inspection by CBN, NDIC, CRBs and other regulatory related entities on ad hoc basis.

Business Relationships

Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.

Internal:

Frequently interact Country Risk Managers, Relationship Managers, Finance Managers, and senior management in managing and mitigating credit risk.

External:

Frequently interact with CBN, NDIC and CRBs

Qualifications

Knowledge:

Good first degree in any discipline. Second degree and/or professional certification may be an added advantage.

Broad understanding of risk management guidelines

Broad understanding of credit systems and any other ancillary credit-related systems.

Working knowledge of key credit and operations systems data flows.

Understanding of local regulatory requirements relating to credit risk matters.

Broad Understanding of Redesigned CBN-CRMS

Broad banking products knowledge.

Skills:

Good organizational, time management (prioritization of tasks).

Must display great attention to details.

Must be Customer focused.

Ability to handle pressure.

Must possess excellent communication skills.

Must be confident, articulate and assertive.

Core Competencies:

Efficient and Logical approach to problem solving

Responsible

Committed

Self-Motivated

Self-starter

Innovative

Good learner

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

