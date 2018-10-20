Check out Bishop Oyedepo’s Mandate Estate In Pictures

The Estate consist of 50 rooms according to Churchgist and serves as the official residence of many Winners Chapel top leaders. At the center of the Estate is Oyedepo’s home surrounded by that of his subbordinates..

The Bishop left the Bishop’s Court some very few years ago to oversee the Canaancity Project and Covenant University which necessitated that he changed location within Canaanland…The Estate as like all of Canaanland is powered by the 15MW gas turbine which ensures that the entire community is without the noise of generator sounds. – The Estate which is very close to Canaancity is a preamble of what’s to come in the Church’ own estate where thousands of houses are being built for members.

Currently, the Bishop’s court is rumoured to be in use by Bishop Abioye, The First Vice President of The Living Faith Church – on his occasional visits to canaanland.

The Estate also has its own helipad for quick travel or for conveyance to the airport.

