Career Opportunities at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) – Apply Here

Manager – Transfer Pricing (Tax Regulatory Services)

Senior Associate – Forensics (Advisory)

Experienced Senior Associate – Transfer Pricing (Tax Regulatory Services)

BID Office Contract Officer

Manager – Transfer Pricing (Tax Regulatory Services)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Reference Number: 125-NIG00185

Location: Lagos

Department: Tax

Job type: Permanent

Transfer Pricing Team

The PwC Nigeria Transfer Pricing team, a thriving, energetic and close-knit team is looking for new members to join the team on its mission to continue its impressive growth in the market.

Key Responsibilities

The key Responsibilities will include but not limited to:

Leading TP documentation and analysis projects for PwC clients in various jurisdictions

Managing successful delivery of engagements and ensuring adherence to relevant quality and professional standards

Supporting clients with tax authority enquiries on TP issues including TP audits

Assisting with business development initiatives.

Building and maintaining relationships with clients and providing the highest level of client service

Coaching and developing junior team members

Skills required:

Committed to delivering exceptional client service

Strong and motivated team player

Effective time management

Excellent communicator in both written and oral form

A self-starter with good project management skills

Great attention to details

Problem Solving and Analytical skill

Professional Experience and Qualifications:

Previous transfer pricing experience (at least 5 years)

Up to date knowledge of TP and international tax principles and issues

ACCA/ICAN/ADIT qualifications will be an added advantage

Minimum of HND Lower Credit or BSc Second Class Lower in any discipline

Completion of NYSC program

Remuneration

Competitive

Senior Associate – Forensics (Advisory)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience4 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Reference Number: 125-NIG00138

Location: Lagos

Overview and Job Summary

Businesses today are confronted daily by corruption, fraud and other unplanned events. Our growing Advisory Forensics Services practice protects opportunities for clients by working with them to strategically prepare for and manage the changeable complexities of the evolving threat landscape and by providing unparalleled resources and insights to investigate fraud, assist in risk management and mitigation, and identify and analyze vulnerabilities – whether in one country or worldwide. With a strong Forensics presence in more than 40 countries, our strategic threat management approach enables us to work with international clients to anticipate, manage, and respond to threats, while also helping clients become “threat-smart.”

Our Forensics professionals possess core forensics capabilities as well as forensic technology expertise and offer clients a unilateral advantage in investigating problems that extend across borders or that afflict multinational organizations.

Our global team prevents, investigates and remediates the issues arising from regulatory, legal and commercial minefields that can damage brand and bottom line if left unchecked and helps clients become “threat-smart” and develop dynamic, adaptive strategies before a crisis occurs. Our consultants who are former accountants, financial analysts, technology experts, former regulators and members of law enforcement, statisticians, economists, engineers, compliance officers, and fraud examiners are skilled in accounting, financial analysis, advanced technology, and regulatory knowledge and provide insights to companies around the world that are confronting corporate investigations, litigation and regulatory enforcement challenges.

Job Description

The role:

Provides team leadership on small-to-medium size projects

Provides technical guidance in applying PwC’s forensic and dispute analysis methodology in all engagements

Provides coaching & development, motivation and support to staff – provides honest and timely feedback to staff

Maintains sound client relationships and communicates relationships to appropriate partners or leaders

Monitors costs against budgets, prepares and follows-up on bill collections

Prepares high quality reports, proposals, marketing collateral etc.

Participates in business development initiatives to identify and develop appropriate opportunities for the firm

Requirements

Academic Qualification:

Degree in Finance/ Accounting/ Law/Economics/business Administration/ Technology or related field

Professional Qualification:

ACA, ACCA, CISA, CFE will be an added advantage

Experience:

At least 4 years of Forensic investigations/Internal Audit /Assurance experience

Key Skills and Competencies:

Experience in analzying information, drafting and reviewing formal written reports. Comfortable presenting ideas to small or large groups.

Ability to work effectively and manage tasks according to strict deadlines and understand the importance of effective time management. Good knowledge of Microsoft Offfice suite.

Working experience identifying and addressing client needs: building solid relationships with clients; developing an awareness of Firm services; communicating with the client in an organized and knowledgeable manner; delivering clear requests for information; demonstrating flexibility in prioritizing and completing tasks; and communicating potential conflicts to a supervisor.

Working experience as a team member: understanding personal and team roles; contributing to a positive working environment by building solid relationships with team members; proactively seeking guidance, clarification and feedback; providing guidance, clarification and feedback to less-experienced staff.

Key Personal Attributes:

Demonstrates courage and integrity;

Acquires and applies commercial and technical expertise by staying up to date in industry and with market trends;

Manages projects and economics efficiently; planning and performing work in accordance with client requirements and professional standards;

Open minded, agile with change and practical;

Committed to self-develop and coaching of others for growth;

Communicates with impact and empathy;

Actively shares ideas and knowledge and is innovate;

Lead and contribute to team success;

Is passionate about client service;

Works hard to build and sustain relationships;

Intuitive and pays attention to detail

Comfortable with dealing effectively with senior management and managers/staff.

Must be willing to travel.

Experienced Senior Associate – Transfer Pricing (Tax Regulatory Services)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Reference Number: 125-NIG00184

Location: Lagos

Department: Tax

Job type: Permanent

The Team

The PwC Nigeria Transfer Pricing team, a thriving, energetic and close-knit team is looking for new members to join the team on its mission to continue its impressive growth in the market.

Key Responsibilities

The key responsibilities will include but not limited to:

Leading TP documentation and analysis projects for PwC clients in various jurisdictions

Managing successful delivery of engagements and ensuring adherence to relevant quality and professional standards

Supporting clients with tax authority enquiries on TP issues including TP audits

Assisting with business development initiatives.

Building and maintaining relationships with clients and providing the highest level of client service

Coaching and developing junior team members

Skills Required

Committed to delivering exceptional client service

Strong and motivated team player

Effective time management

Excellent communicator in both written and oral form

A self-starter with good project management skills.

Great attention to details

Problem Solving and Analytical skill

Professional Experience and Qualifications

Previous transfer pricing experience (at least 3 years)

Up to date knowledge of TP and international tax principles and issues

ACCA/ICAN/ADIT qualifications will be an added advantage

Minimum of HND Lower Credit or BSc Second Class Lower in any discipline

Completion of NYSC program

Remuneration

Competitive.

BID Office Contract Officer

Job TypeContract Full Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldLaw / Legal

Reference Number: 125-NIG00179

Location: Lagos

Department: Internal Firm Services

Job type: Contract

Job Profile

To help drive the pursuit strategy for achieving the firm’s goals with respect to winning work by providing support on proposal and pitch preparation across all lines of service.

JOb Description

Provide hands-on support to bid teams – lead on proposal cross-references, document requests, design requests, support proposal reviews, draft bid plans etc.

Support the smooth running of the bid office by: maintaining the weekly actions log, providing bid status report, and tracking progress updates

Enable access to best practice tools by: updating content on the Bid Office portal, e.g. e.g. sourcing and updating capability statements, templates, sourcing and updating CVs and citations, etc

Help raise awareness of Bid Office tools/portal by: creating communications, booking BU meeting slots, etc

Support delivery of training by: managing the logistics for training events in liaison with L&D – writing winning proposals and other Pursuit training.

Make recommendations for improving the quality of proposals

Attend industry Cross Line of Service meetings (as required)

Carry out ad hoc bid office duties and respond to ad hoc bid office issues.

Experience and Qualification

Minimum of first Degree in any discipline is required

Minimum of 2 years cognate experience in Proposal Management.

Skills and Competencies:

Experience in proposal management and bid advice

Problem solving and analytical

Experience of drafting and reviewing written communications

Communication (written & verbal)

A drive to provide excellent client service through the proposal process

Interpersonal skills

Ability to prioritize and work within tight deadlines

Timeliness and attention to detail

Support innovation in proposal delivery

Innovative.

