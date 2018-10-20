Banks woo former Nigeria Airways workers for patronage

Following the commencement of verification exercise to herald the payment of N22 billion out of the N45 billion the Federal Government approved recently, major banks have besieged the centre for the exercise to scout for customers.

At the verification centre inside the Skycatering office, the remaining subsidiary of the defunct national carrier yet to be privatised 15 years after the liquidation of the parent company, the banks representatives were physically on ground wooing the former workers to open accounts with them.Among the banks on the ground were First Bank, GTB, Sterling and FCMB canvassing for customers.

The former workers may have become the new brides to the banks as a result of the huge entitlements each of the workers will be paid once the exercise commences in earnest.

According to information gathered, apart from wooing the former Airways workers to open domiciliary accounts with them, the banks representatives have also taken it upon themselves to guide the workers on how to be prudent with their entitlements when paid.

The commencement of the exercise was made possible through the effort of the Minister for Finance, Hajia Zanab Ahmed, who moved by the agony the former workers had passed through in the hands of previous governments, on assumption of office few weeks ago got approval from the Presidency to pay them the final entitlements.

The minister who directed that the first entitlement of N22 billion be paid to the former workers latest by the 26th of this month however promised that the balance of N23 billion will be settled after six months.

