Account/Admin Executive at Stratagem Energy Management Company – Apply Here

We are Nigeria’s emerging energy management company for manufacturers, entrepreneurs, SMEs, NGOs, and Residences that want to reduce cost and maximize outcomes through effective and efficient acquisition and use of energy.

We pride ourselves in delivering innovative energy management solutions to manufacturing organisations, commercial buildings, SME’s, homes, NGOs, government agencies, and Entrepreneurs.With us you don’t have to worry anymore about the enormous amount you spend on energy, as we have the solutions you need to take the stress off you while ensuring your energy consumption is highly efficient.

Account/Admin Executive

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial Finance / Accounting / Audit

We are looking for an Admin & Accounts Officer to manage our company’s accounts and general office administration

Responsibilities

Manage obligations to suppliers, customers and third-party vendors

To assist in accounts transactions, checking, verification and follow up

Reconcile financial statements

Prepare, send and store invoices

Contact clients and send reminders to ensure timely payments

Submit tax forms

Identify and address discrepancies

Study the financial trends and patterns in the organization; and then advise company executives of appropriate financial actions to be taken

Administer accounts receivable and accounts payable

Update internal accounting databases and spreadsheets

General administrative support and other Stratagem task or assignment

Requirements

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience as an Admin/Accounts Officer or similar role

Good knowledge of bookkeeping procedures and debt collection regulations

Hands-on experience with accounting software

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft office suite

Solid data entry skills with an ability to identify numerical errors

Good organizational and time-management abilities

BSc degree in Finance, Accounting or relevant field. ICAN/ACCA (in-view) would be an added advantage

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: contact@stratagemenergy.comwith the title of the role as the subject of the mail.

