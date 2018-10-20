Account/Admin Executive at Stratagem Energy Management Company – Apply Here
We are Nigeria’s emerging energy management company for manufacturers, entrepreneurs, SMEs, NGOs, and Residences that want to reduce cost and maximize outcomes through effective and efficient acquisition and use of energy.
We pride ourselves in delivering innovative energy management solutions to manufacturing organisations, commercial buildings, SME’s, homes, NGOs, government agencies, and Entrepreneurs.With us you don’t have to worry anymore about the enormous amount you spend on energy, as we have the solutions you need to take the stress off you while ensuring your energy consumption is highly efficient.
Account/Admin Executive
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience3 – 5 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial Finance / Accounting / Audit
We are looking for an Admin & Accounts Officer to manage our company’s accounts and general office administration
Responsibilities
Manage obligations to suppliers, customers and third-party vendors
To assist in accounts transactions, checking, verification and follow up
Reconcile financial statements
Prepare, send and store invoices
Contact clients and send reminders to ensure timely payments
Submit tax forms
Identify and address discrepancies
Study the financial trends and patterns in the organization; and then advise company executives of appropriate financial actions to be taken
Administer accounts receivable and accounts payable
Update internal accounting databases and spreadsheets
General administrative support and other Stratagem task or assignment
Requirements
Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience as an Admin/Accounts Officer or similar role
Good knowledge of bookkeeping procedures and debt collection regulations
Hands-on experience with accounting software
Advanced knowledge of Microsoft office suite
Solid data entry skills with an ability to identify numerical errors
Good organizational and time-management abilities
BSc degree in Finance, Accounting or relevant field. ICAN/ACCA (in-view) would be an added advantage
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: contact@stratagemenergy.comwith the title of the role as the subject of the mail.
