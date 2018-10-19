First Bank of Nigeria New Job Recruitment – Apply Here

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services.

The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Relationship Manager (Diaspora Banking)

Ref Id: 18000029

Location: Head Office, Lagos

Description

Liability generation

Prepare and submit monthly regional performance review and strategy

Maintain the security of all information entrusted to staff

Effectively implement business strategies

Any other duties as assigned by the head, diaspora banking

Sell first diaspora products and services to customers abroad

Cross selling and up selling of firstbank group products and services

Customer relationship management

Analyze and keep important record of business transactions

Occasional marketing calls/road shows to strategic locations to drive first diaspora business

Identify marketing windows/leads to sell first diaspora products

Qualifications

Minimum of 1st Degree in any discipline

Minimum of 2 Years’ Banking Experience.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

