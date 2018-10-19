First Bank of Nigeria New Job Recruitment – Apply Here
First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services.
The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Relationship Manager (Diaspora Banking)
Ref Id: 18000029
Location: Head Office, Lagos
Job: FBN GEN. Job Family
Organization: DMD Directorate
Schedule: Regular
Shift: Standard
Job Type: Full-time
Description
- Liability generation
- Prepare and submit monthly regional performance review and strategy
- Maintain the security of all information entrusted to staff
- Effectively implement business strategies
- Any other duties as assigned by the head, diaspora banking
- Sell first diaspora products and services to customers abroad
- Cross selling and up selling of firstbank group products and services
- Customer relationship management
- Analyze and keep important record of business transactions
- Occasional marketing calls/road shows to strategic locations to drive first diaspora business
- Identify marketing windows/leads to sell first diaspora products
Qualifications
- Minimum of 1st Degree in any discipline
- Minimum of 2 Years’ Banking Experience.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply
