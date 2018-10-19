AB Microfinance Bank Recruitment For Graduate Trainee – Apply Here
AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited is a member of an international network of Microfinance Banks under Access Holding Microfinance AG(www.accessholding.com), with its Head office in Berlin, Germany.
The Group provides world class banking services to micro, small and medium enterprises and private individuals in Africa and Asia. It has been spreading out to other countries across the globe rapidly.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Trainee Client Adviser
Ref Code: TCA/NOV/2018
Location: Lagos
Main Tasks
- Account opening and all customer account related operations
- Disbursements of loans
- Providing excellent customer service
- Taking Enquiries and providing necessary information to clients
- Active sales of the Banking Services products
- Mobilize deposits by cross-selling the banks products and giving general information about products/ services and their uses/benefits
Requirements
- Active PC user
- Excellent customer service relation
- 1-2 years relevant working experience would be an added advantage
- Ability to work effectively with minimal supervision.
- Minimum educational qualification of B.Sc./HND
- Good communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Excellent selling and Marketing skills
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply
Application Deadline 23rd October, 2018.
