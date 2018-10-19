AB Microfinance Bank Recruitment For Graduate Trainee – Apply Here

AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited is a member of an international network of Microfinance Banks under Access Holding Microfinance AG(www.accessholding.com), with its Head office in Berlin, Germany.

The Group provides world class banking services to micro, small and medium enterprises and private individuals in Africa and Asia. It has been spreading out to other countries across the globe rapidly.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Trainee Client Adviser

Ref Code: TCA/NOV/2018

Location: Lagos

Main Tasks

Account opening and all customer account related operations

Disbursements of loans

Providing excellent customer service

Taking Enquiries and providing necessary information to clients

Active sales of the Banking Services products

Mobilize deposits by cross-selling the banks products and giving general information about products/ services and their uses/benefits

Requirements

Active PC user

Excellent customer service relation

1-2 years relevant working experience would be an added advantage

Ability to work effectively with minimal supervision.

Minimum educational qualification of B.Sc./HND

Good communication and Interpersonal Skills

Excellent selling and Marketing skills

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Application Deadline 23rd October, 2018.

