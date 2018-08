Ongoing Recruitment at Delta State Hospitals Management Board – Apply Here

Delta State Hospitals Management Board, hereby invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:

Open Jobs

House Officer

Intern Medical Laboratory Scientist

Pupil Pharmacist

Method of Application

House Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationDelta

Job FieldMedical / Healthcare

Qualifications

MBBS or BDS from a recognized University.

Evidence of Provisional Registration with MDCN.

Intern Medical Laboratory Scientist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationDelta

Job FieldInternships / Volunteering Medical / Healthcare

Qualifications

B.Sc or BMLS Medical Laboratory Science from a Recognized University.

Evidence of Provisional Registration.

Pupil Pharmacist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationDelta

Job FieldPharmaceutical

Qualifications

B.Pharm. from a recognized University

Evidence of Provisional Registration.

Method of Application

Date of examination and oral interview will be communicated to candidates via short message service (sms), please

