Kourtney Shows Toyboy Younes What He’s Missing

August 20, 2018   US   No comments

Her younger sister Kim called her the ‘least exciting to look at’ in their family. But Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in a mirror selfie post to her Insta Stories this Saturday, modeling a clinging one-piece as she lounged on some stairs.

The 39-year-old, who is the firstborn child of reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner and late O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian, accessorized with a baseball cap.Kourtney recently flung aside her erstwhile toyboy, 25-year-old Algerian model Younes Bendjima, whom she dated for over a year.

As news broke of their split, Younes was seen frolicking around in Mexico with a model called Jordan Ozuna, who issued a statement to E! News maintaining: ‘Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend’s birthday party with 13 other people.’

Kourtney has three children by the delectable Scott – eight-year-old son Mason, six-year-old daughter Penelope and three-year-old son Reign.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *