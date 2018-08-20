Kourtney Shows Toyboy Younes What He’s Missing

Her younger sister Kim called her the ‘least exciting to look at’ in their family. But Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in a mirror selfie post to her Insta Stories this Saturday, modeling a clinging one-piece as she lounged on some stairs.

The 39-year-old, who is the firstborn child of reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner and late O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian, accessorized with a baseball cap.Kourtney recently flung aside her erstwhile toyboy, 25-year-old Algerian model Younes Bendjima, whom she dated for over a year.

As news broke of their split, Younes was seen frolicking around in Mexico with a model called Jordan Ozuna, who issued a statement to E! News maintaining: ‘Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend’s birthday party with 13 other people.’

Kourtney has three children by the delectable Scott – eight-year-old son Mason, six-year-old daughter Penelope and three-year-old son Reign.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)