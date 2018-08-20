Kim Puts Makeup Skills To The Test On ‘Dead Body’ On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has never hidden her love for makeup and beauty. But the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians saw her take it to dark heights — training to become a mortician after insisting she was ‘obsessed’ with death.

Kim, 37, was shown reading and researching makeup trips to make dead people look their best, even tricking mom Kris Jenner into laying down and playing dead so she could practice on her.However, Kim was then hit by a hard reality as she visited a mortuary to learn from a professional — and feared she was about to be taken into a room to learn a real dead body.

‘My stomach is turning. I thought I was totally fine and now all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I might throw up,”’ Kim admitted after mortician Amber Carvaly also explained how they embalm people and even how they remodel the features of someone shot in the face.

‘We definitely asked for the authentic experience, but I’m starting to rethink this,’ Kim admitted, having joked earlier that she was ‘dying’ to learn the tricks of the trade.

Kim then admitted she was ‘freaking out’ as she and makeup artist friend Mario Dedivanovic were led into the room where an elderly lady someone was laying down motionless, with them seemingly terrified it was a dead body.

Kim finally said with clear relief ’she’s breathing so she’s not dead’ but with them both entering nervously as the ‘model’ lay motionless, even wearing a tag to suggest she had actually died.

When they finally relaxed, Kim said that she could see it ‘as a career’ for Mario, who quipped: ‘I wouldn’t be able to get Instagram pictures or red carpet photos.’

Afterward, Kim admitted: ‘I know this is like way too heavy for me to ever really take on, but I’ve learned so much being here and I’m really grateful for the experience.

‘And I’m really glad that Mario came along because no I know that if — when — the day comes, I’ll be in good hands.’

Her obsession had come through earlier as she told sisters Khloe and Kourtney about a friend going to a funeral with an open casket where the person ‘looked just, like, different.’

‘I feel really bad that someone would be remembered just not really looking like themselves,’ Kim complained, with Khloe agreeing: ‘When someone dies and you see them and you’re, like, God they looked really at peace, they look so beautiful, I feel good seeing them like that.’

Kim explained to camera: ‘I know death is a really morbid topic, but I’m, like, obsessed. I just want to prepare myself for when that time comes and also try to not make it such a morbid, scary thing.

‘Death is a natural part of life — like, I’m totally at peace with my father’s passing. And I just want the same thing for other people.

‘So to remember someone not really looking like themselves — I would hate for that to be the case.’

Before heading to the mortuary, she tricked mom Kris into laying down to let her practice on her, with Kris quipping: ‘I’m not dead — I know I look pretty bad.’

She then asked: ‘Are you practicing to do mine when I pass away?’

Kris called her daughter ‘really creepy’ — then startled her by pretending to jump up suddenly, with Kim admitting: ‘I almost peed my pants!’

