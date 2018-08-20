Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her $500K Engagement Ring

She got engaged to Justin Bieber back in July while on a trip to the Bahamas. And things seem to be going from strength to strength for Hailey Baldwin and her beau since he popped the question.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 21-year-old shared a loved up shot of herself with her man snuggled up on a boat. ‘absolute best friend.’ Hailey captioned. The US Vogue model stunned in an oversized green sweater and a pair of shorts.Sitting on Justin’s lap, she gazed into his eyes while drawing attention to her $500,000 pear shaped sparkler.

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)