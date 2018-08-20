Graduate Internship Programme at LeadHire Limited 2018 – Apply Now

LeadHire, we understand that for any desired organisational goal to be achieved, the right talent must be synchronized with other forms of resources, hence, our reason for existing.

Graduate Internship Programme

Job TypeFull Time

Qualification

LocationLagos

Job FieldGeneral Graduate Jobs Internships / VolunteeringJob Description

Our Graduate Internship Programme aims at providing opportunities for young graduates to explore their chosen career fields by assigning them to world class organisations to learn the technical and practical skills required to launch into their desired career path.

At the end of the programme, participants would have acquired and developed transferable skills that would serve as an enviable foundation for a successful career.

Internship positions are available for the following fields; Human Resources, Finance, Administration, Customer Service, Architecture, Marketing Communications, Telesales, Audit, Engineering, Supply Chain, Procurement, Information Technology, Digital Marketing.

Requirements

Successful applicants will:

Gain invaluable work experience

Get paid while learning

Gain workplace skills

Get valuable insights into business practices

Explore your career path

Give yourself an edge in the job market

Develop and refine your skills

Transition into your desired career

Network with professionals

Am I Eligible?

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the programme

Minimum of B.Sc/HND

Minimum of 5 O’ level credits in not more than 2 sittings

Completed or Awaiting NYSC

Show adaptability or willingness to learn new skills and commitment to service delivery.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to LeadHire Limited career website on leadhire.com.ng to apply

