Graduate Internship Programme at LeadHire Limited 2018 – Apply Now

LeadHire, we understand that for any desired organisational goal to be achieved, the right talent must be synchronized with other forms of resources, hence, our reason for existing.
Graduate Internship Programme
Job TypeFull Time
Qualification
LocationLagos
Job FieldGeneral Graduate Jobs Internships / VolunteeringJob Description
Our Graduate Internship Programme aims at providing opportunities for young graduates to explore their chosen career fields by assigning them to world class organisations to learn the technical and practical skills required to launch into their desired career path.
At the end of the programme, participants would have acquired and developed transferable skills that would serve as an enviable foundation for a successful career.
Internship positions are available for the following fields; Human Resources, Finance, Administration, Customer Service, Architecture, Marketing Communications, Telesales, Audit, Engineering, Supply Chain, Procurement, Information Technology, Digital Marketing.
Requirements
Successful applicants will:
Gain invaluable work experience
Get paid while learning
Gain workplace skills
Get valuable insights into business practices
Explore your career path
Give yourself an edge in the job market
Develop and refine your skills
Transition into your desired career
Network with professionals
Am I Eligible?
Applicants must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the programme
Minimum of B.Sc/HND
Minimum of 5 O’ level credits in not more than 2 sittings
Completed or Awaiting NYSC
Show adaptability or willingness to learn new skills and commitment to service delivery.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to LeadHire Limited career website on leadhire.com.ng to apply
