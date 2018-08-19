Wema Bank unveils hospital management solution system

Wema Bank Plc has launched a comprehensive Hospital Management Solution System. The solution was designed to enhance day-to-day operations of hospitals in Nigeria by digitizing core administrative processes and patient data management in medical centres.

The Hospital Management Solution System is a one stop-shop single technology platform that enables patients make payment (cash or card) at various cash points. It improves the daily operations of hospitals and medical centres by providing a simple, transparent, accountable and integrated solution for better returns for the hospitals and a seamless experience for the patient.

It has the capacity to generate reports such as; accounting, revenue collections/volume, transactions, intelligence report, inventory management reports etc.Most hospital operations generate substantial amount of cash at any given time during operating hours but solution ensures a reduction or complete elimination of revenue losses due to pilferage, unaccountability and lack of adequate reporting.

The solution runs via Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and will capture patient details, with the intent of providing proper monitoring, accountability and reconciliation of data. The Pos terminal is integrated at the backend to interact with the hospital ICT system.

It also helps in effective management of patient history database. The customer’s Management module allows patient data to be captured and retrieved whenever the need arises. Using a customized card, patients data, customer’s transaction history, details and information are well archived for future references and encrypted via our unique Quick Response (QR) code system.

Ademola Adebise, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, noted that the Bank’s bid to become the most innovative bank in Nigeria drives it to deliver cutting-edge solutions that saves time and money and offers superior value to all stakeholders. “Our aim is to bring banking directly to our clients thus offering a holistic and integrated approach to financial services needs and other valuable convenience. The Hospital Management Solution System is a state of the art and affordable retail business solution that meets the limitations and challenges surrounding the hospital on turnover related business.”

