Team Lead – Investigation, Market Surveillance at the Nigerian Stock Exchange
The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.
The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.Team Lead – Investigation, Market Surveillance
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience5 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Division: Regulation
Department: Market Surveillance & Investigation Department
Report to: Head, Market Surveillance Department
Grade: Assistant Manager – Deputy Manager
Estimated Date Of Resumption: Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Job Summary
The Investigations Team Lead will be required to develop and implement operational strategies for the Investigation Unit as well as foster and maintain strategic relationships with market participants for the purpose of informal enquiries related to investigations.
The incumbent will report to the Head, Market Surveillance at the Corporate Head Office in Lagos.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and implement investigation policies and procedures
Oversee the activities of personnel in the Investigation Unit
Identify issues with internal/operational processes and recommend necessary solutions
Provide assurance on integrity of investigations processes and procedures
Receipt and execution of Investigation Referrals
Determine scope and scale of required investigations
Assignment of cases to investigation teams
Liaising with internal stakeholders and external parties during the course of investigations
Review outcome of investigations activities for evidence of complicity of parties
Conduct interview and spot checks on Dealing Members based on market intelligence report
Report to Department Head on outcome of investigation activities
Provides testimony on cases at disciplinary tribunal hearings Perform other tasks and activities as directed by the Department Head
Knowledge and Skills requirements In-depth understanding and practical knowledge of the NSE and SEC rules and regulations Working knowledge of the Capital market operations
Understanding of the Trading rules and Market structure of the various products at The NSE
Knowledge of investigative Methodologies, principles and techniques
Excellent time management and multi-tasking capabilities Strong numerical and analytical skills Ability to generate trust and respect from staff and external stakeholders Proficiency in the use Microsoft Office Ability to work as part of a team
Qualifications and Experience
Minimum of B.Sc in Accounting, Finance, Economics, Business, Law, Statistics, or related fields
MBA or Professional qualifications in finance, i.e., ACCA, ACA, CPA, CFA, CIS will be an added advantage
A minimum of 5 years of investigation or forensic auditing experience obtained from a reputable organisation.
Functional Competencies:
Analytical Thinking
Investigation
Process Management
Microsoft Office Packages
Behavioural Competencies:
Accountability
Adaptability
Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)
Integrity
Inter-Personal Relations
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Stock Exchange career website on www.nse.com.ng to apply
