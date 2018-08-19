Team Lead – Investigation, Market Surveillance at the Nigerian Stock Exchange

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.Team Lead – Investigation, Market Surveillance

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Division: Regulation

Department: Market Surveillance & Investigation Department

Report to: Head, Market Surveillance Department

Grade: Assistant Manager – Deputy Manager

Estimated Date Of Resumption: Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Job Summary

The Investigations Team Lead will be required to develop and implement operational strategies for the Investigation Unit as well as foster and maintain strategic relationships with market participants for the purpose of informal enquiries related to investigations.

The incumbent will report to the Head, Market Surveillance at the Corporate Head Office in Lagos.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement investigation policies and procedures

Oversee the activities of personnel in the Investigation Unit

Identify issues with internal/operational processes and recommend necessary solutions

Provide assurance on integrity of investigations processes and procedures

Receipt and execution of Investigation Referrals

Determine scope and scale of required investigations

Assignment of cases to investigation teams

Liaising with internal stakeholders and external parties during the course of investigations

Review outcome of investigations activities for evidence of complicity of parties

Conduct interview and spot checks on Dealing Members based on market intelligence report

Report to Department Head on outcome of investigation activities

Provides testimony on cases at disciplinary tribunal hearings Perform other tasks and activities as directed by the Department Head

Knowledge and Skills requirements In-depth understanding and practical knowledge of the NSE and SEC rules and regulations Working knowledge of the Capital market operations

Understanding of the Trading rules and Market structure of the various products at The NSE

Knowledge of investigative Methodologies, principles and techniques

Excellent time management and multi-tasking capabilities Strong numerical and analytical skills Ability to generate trust and respect from staff and external stakeholders Proficiency in the use Microsoft Office Ability to work as part of a team

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of B.Sc in Accounting, Finance, Economics, Business, Law, Statistics, or related fields

MBA or Professional qualifications in finance, i.e., ACCA, ACA, CPA, CFA, CIS will be an added advantage

A minimum of 5 years of investigation or forensic auditing experience obtained from a reputable organisation.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Investigation

Process Management

Microsoft Office Packages

Behavioural Competencies:

Accountability

Adaptability

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Integrity

Inter-Personal Relations

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Nigerian Stock Exchange career website on www.nse.com.ng to apply

