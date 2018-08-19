Solution Architect at Ericsson Nigeria – Apply Now

Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks.

Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.

Solution Architect

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Drive E2E from Network Design to Acceptance on multiple technologies and multiple streams under the NDO domain, including but not limited to:

Include link budgets analysis,

Initial system design and dimensioning,

System dimensioning for coverage and capacity including traffic analysis,

Coverage planning, site identification, evaluation, NW planning, interference analysis and optimization using EDOS DP.

NW optimization to meet design targets and Final NW acceptance with customer

Responsible for the analysis and enhancement of GSM/WCDMA/LTE networks. Responsibilities include:

Proposal for coverage/capacity enhancement,

Network optimization to meet the acceptance target.

Provide a Global Overview of the network status, identifying all potential actions to improve the network

Customer engagement in advanced technical discussions to understand customer requirements and propose strategic advice and direction

Provide Radio network strategic and architecture planning, ensuring robustness, scalability, interoperability, and appropriate technology

Able to suggest parameter changes, features for KPI improvement GSM/WCDMA/LTE network.

Responsible for Final Acceptance of the network, to meet the requirements coverage and KPI.

Work across disciplines at any point in the project lifecycle, from strategy to design to implementation to operations and maintenance

E2E process review to strengthen and optimize solutions, processes and methodologies leading to higher efficiency and quality assured delivery

Engagement with Managed Services teams to plan and coordinate common activities and develop synergies leading towards common goals

Setup governance processes to ensure all individuals and service centers (GSCs) from different project streams are performing at the expected levels and adhering to agreed SLAs

Setup alignment, communication, and processes between NDO and other project streams including NRO, Sales, EP and MS

Job Requirements

At least 7+ years of multi technology experience in Radio Networks Design, Optimization, Strategic Planning, and Solutions

Must have team leading and management experience

Must have customer facing and engagement experience esp. with senior management

Extensive work experience designing, tuning, and optimizing high-capacity wireless GSM, WCDMA, HSPA+ and LTE networks using RF engineering technology

Good hands on experience on Ericsson NW Design Tools, Radio Products, and Solutions (GSM, WCDMA and LTE)

Good understanding of advanced and complex radio networks to be able to assist with advanced optimization and creative design solutions

Excellent communication and inter personal skills for effective communication and relationship development with customer

Market insight, up to date with new developments in related technologies and product

Financial understanding

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s/Master’s Degree and above in Electronics and Communication or relevant fields.

Above 7 years of versatile experience in Planning of Radio Networks

Strong Experience on EDOS Tools – ACP, AFP, ERA, TPS, ECO, ENCP

Good command on MS Office esp. MS Excel and PowerPoint and Hands on experience with common tools (TEMS, MapInfo, ACTi, Nemo, ITK, AMOS etc.)

Planning and Organizing skills, Knowledge of business plans, customer requirements, and market.

Trainings and Certifications for various technologies and products.

Personal Attributes:

Self-motivated. Ability to work under pressure and learn independently.

Good presentation, time management and leadership skills & ability to work with diverse backgrounds

Result oriented with focus on customer satisfaction and project delivery

Fluent English, both written and spoken.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Ericsson career website on jobs.ericsson.com to apply

