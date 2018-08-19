Quick Tips To Spot Internet Scam – Must Read

Internet scam has become very rampant in recent times with the smartest of internet savvy people falling prey to the online marauders.

Despite the benefits derived from the internet, scammers have become a threat to everyone online.They keep developing sophisticated ways to rob you of your money or personal details.

Telltale signs of Internet scam have different storylines but several things in common.

Here are common elements of internet scam to help you avoid being suckered:

OFFERS, TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE…

Scams often promise high returns for very little financial commitment and pitch that a deal is too good to miss.

When they provide fast ways to increase your money and pressure you to give small capital, run!

You have to dispel the natural desire of every human to get rich with minimal effort and know that a deal too good to be true is aimed at crowding your judgment.

MANIPULATE THROUGH FEAR

To get your head mixed up, scammers use fear to manipulate your judgment into doing what they want.

Usually, they present something wrong with your account or your computer to get you confused.

Some scammers further try to convince you that you’ve committed a crime and as such they need to enforce the law by tricking you into paying a “fine”.

Besides your money, Phishing scammers need your personal information to access your credit cards, thus, avoid revealing any personal information in response to an unsolicited email or a pop-up message.

THE, URGENT! ACT NOW! DON’T WAIT! TRICK

Avoid making any deal under pressure because scammers use false urgency to distract you from their true goal.

They trick their victims with a need for urgency which induces panic so as to alter your rational thought process.

Investigate emails especially from banks before acting on its content. No bank will ask for your personal information to correct any error emanating from your account.

Messages like, ‘pay now else you might not get this deal again’, ‘this is a onetime offer’ should not phish you into becoming a prey.

JARGONS GALORE

Scammers pitch ambiguous and confusing explanation to sweet-talk you into paying for a deal you do not understand.

It is important you opt out of any deal that is not clearly stated and defined in simple terms.

At every point of making a deal, ask questions and if the answers are not very clear to you, opt out!

