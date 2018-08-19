Latest Jobs at Erisco Foods Limited – Apply Now

Erisco Foods Limited is a leading manufacturer of Tomato paste and other made in Nigeria drinks and food products and the 4th largest tomato paste producing company in the world.

General Ledger Accountant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Job Responsibilities

Preparation of monthly recurring entries of all categories;

Monthly bank reconciliation and posting of all bank charges;

Handling all staff related matters such as: advance to staff, reimbursement, retirement of advance, staff salary advance, staff loan;

Ensure that all statutory deductions (Pension, PAYE, WHT, ITF etc) are properly accounted for and all journal entries posted into the system;

Maintain a master list of monthly journal entries;

Record supporting information for all journal entries;

Enter all journal entries into the accounting software;

Ensure that reversing entries are not occur;

Reconcile all general ledger account balances on a regular basis;

Attend to external auditors during interim and year end audit.

Calculate depreciation for all fixed assets

Post all pension invoices

Handle all prepayment, provision and accurals

Handle all fund transfer(cash, cheque) with lilian

Handle all FA posting/Reclass using journal

Handle foreign vendor payment

Handle other jobs as may be assigned by HOA.

Account Receivable Officer (Northern Region)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationAdamawa, Kano

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Job Responsibilities

Collects accounts by contacting customers referred by marketers;

Investigating circumstances of non-payment; negotiating and resolving conflicts; expediting payment.

Supports financial planning by forecasting cash.

Updates receivables by coordinating and monitoring daily sales order processing and bank remittance transactions.

Maintains financial security by adhering to internal accounting controls.

Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities;

Assure timely collection of monies due to organization.

Monitor and report on deviations from credit standards.

Assure timely and accurate invoicing.

Manage cash application making sure all cash receipts are applied properly

Conduct credit checks on all customers, establish and manage limits.

Make recommendations to improve quality of invoicing, waybills and collection procedures.

Daily reporting of invoicing totals/aging totals/cash receipts/invoice adjustments; and stock

Reconcile customers ledger and account statement on a regular basis;

Attend to external auditors during interim and year end audit.

Handle other jobs as may be assigned by Finance Manager.

Production Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldManufacturing

Key Responsibilities

Managing the production environment including setting, implementing and monitoring production policies, standard operating procedures and practices.

Control and monitor production vacancies and costs to ensure they comply and meet annual budgeted targets

Develop and maintain safe, healthy and motivated workforce through compliance to high level of hygiene and good manufacturing practices in the factory

Take charge of factory cost and HS optimization through control of the production processes, raw and packaging material usages and variances

Ensure all work carried out comply with the relevant codes and standards, whilst maintaining safety and reliability

Deliver and improve production volumes and quality KPI’s to meet plan within budget

Take charge of all production activities and ensure that products are made within specification

Establish and maintain a technical thorough team that deliver all key performance indicators (% OEE, Yield, Wastage, Quality etc.)

Plant utilization, factory efficiency and the production plan for improved productivity and manufacturing cost

Weekly and monthly material usage variances, production summary and comparison of issue reports

Establish and maintain a disciplined and motivated workforce while ensuring strict compliance to good manufacturing practices

Educational Qualifications & Experience Required

HND/B.Sc/ B.Eng/ B.Tech in Chemical Engineering, Biochemistry, Food Technology, Industrial Chemistry.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in similar capacity in a FMCG company

Sales and Marketing Executive

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years

LocationPlateau

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Location: Jos, Plateau

Key Responsibilities

Serves customers by selling products; meeting customer needs

Service existing accounts, obtains orders and establishes new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales outlet or trade factor.

Adjust content of sales presentations by studying the type of sales outlet or trade factor.

Focuses sales efforts by studying existing and potential volume of dealers.

Submits orders by referring to price lists and product literature.

Keeps management informed by submitting activity and results report, such as daily call reports, weekly work plans, and monthly and annual territory analyses.

Monitoring competition by gathering current market place information on pricing products, new products, delivery schedules, merchandising techniques, etc.

Recommends changes in products, services and policy by evaluating results and competitive developments.

Resolves customer complaints by investigating problems, developing solutions; preparing reports, recommendations to management.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviving professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Provides historical records by maintaining records on area and customer sales.

Educational Qualifications & Experience Required

Work Experience – Minimum of 2 years quality experience selling FMCG products. Preferably candidates with experience in the sale of Food products

HND/B.Sc in Business Administration or its equivalent

Willing to travel from time to time and to embark on working transfer as the case maybe.

Applicant must be resident in Plateau State.

Method of Application

Applicants should submit their Resume as one attachment in MS Word or PDF format to: recruitment@eriscofoodsltd.com.ng indicating the position title as the subject of email only.

