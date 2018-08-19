Experienced Drivers at The Institute Of Credit Administration – Apply Now
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)
Experience4 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldTransportation and Driving
Requirements
Must be ready for immediate engagement.
Must have a minimum of SSCE
Must have a valid driver’s license and LASDRI
Must be able to read and write
Good knowledge of Lagos roads
Must be within the ages of 30-45yrs
Must have a minimum of 4 years driving experience.
Must have experience in driving Toyota car and 4Runner Jeep
Interested persons living at LAGOS ISLAND should apply
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates can also send their CV’s to: secretary@icanigieria.net
