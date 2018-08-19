Experienced Drivers at The Institute Of Credit Administration – Apply Now

No economy grows without the use of credit and there is no example of any advanced society without the use of credit. Credit at whatever level of sector, if not properly managed could spell doom for an economy.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience4 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldTransportation and Driving

Requirements

Must be ready for immediate engagement.

Must have a minimum of SSCE

Must have a valid driver’s license and LASDRI

Must be able to read and write

Good knowledge of Lagos roads

Must be within the ages of 30-45yrs

Must have a minimum of 4 years driving experience.

Must have experience in driving Toyota car and 4Runner Jeep

Interested persons living at LAGOS ISLAND should apply

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates can also send their CV’s to: secretary@icanigieria.net

