Ongoing Graduate Recruitment at Reckitt Benckiser – Apply Now

RB Global Challenge

We believe that every business has a responsibility towards the social framework it operates within. This helps us stand out as a Business with Purpose. We want business ideas that have greater social or environmental impact, that address critical issues facing the country, and have the power to bring about positive change.

In line with our purpose, RB Global Challenge looks for pathbreaking and self-sustaining ideas with significant social impact from the brightest students.

The Challenge

Round 1: Business Simulation Game:

Step into the shoes of an RB General Manager and take the strategic decisions that will help grow your business.

Round 2: Ideation Stage:

Made it through the first round? Now, come up with a BIG IDEA that addresses an ongoing issue in the areas of Health and Hygiene in your country. Base your idea on: 1. Product innovation 2. Product Extension 3. Service Innovation of RB Brand. And hey! Your idea must also be financially viable

Round 3: Business Plan Development:

Congratulations! Welcome to the National Finale. You have to design an end to end business plan for your idea and present it to the RB Leadership and external jury.

Round 4: Global Finale:

Gear up to face the best minds across 17 countries and prove that your idea has what it takes to win. You will get a chance to present your idea to the RB Global Leadership.

Eligibility

Participation in RB Global Challenge 2018 is free and open to fresh graduates from all parts of Nigeria.

Entries for the 2018 RB Challenge is FREE.

Rules of Participation

Form a team of 2-3 members and collectively select your team captain. Once selected, the team composition or captain cannot be changed

Choose a team name. This cannot be changed later

After registration, you will get an invitation for a Business Simulation Game along with a unique id and password

You must win this game to move to the next round

Once shortlisted, you will be invited to present your idea to a panel of evaluators at the RB Nigeria office.

Winning teams will get to present their idea and plan to the RB Nigeria leadership team at the National round.

Winners of the national round will be named the RB Global Challenge Nigeria Champions and will go on for the international finals.

Challenge Prizes/Award

The prize for the National winners for Nigeria are:

1,000,000 cash prize.

All-expense paid trip to the UK to represent Nigeria at the Global finale.

Work as Management Trainees in RB Nigeria in 2019.

For 1st runner up, a cash prize of 250,000.

Other Benefits:

RB Mavericks Challenge is an opportunity to present your social impact ideas on an international platform, bring them to life, and contribute towards a real difference within your country.

With 18 countries participating this year, the challenge ensures invaluable global exposure and a chance to compete against ideas from the brightest minds

As you present your plans at London, your ideas get a chance to be nurtured and mentored by our global leadership

Awards to be given out to the finalists who participate in case study.

Global winners also get the platform of Young World 2019 to present their ideas to a wider scale of audience. For more information, visit: http://oneyoungworld.com

Method of Application

Click here for more Information

Interested and qualified? Go to Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria career website on www.rbglobalchallenge.com to apply

