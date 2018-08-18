Latest Recruitment at Wema Bank Plc – Apply Now

Wema Bank Plc – Widely reputed as the longest surviving and most resilient indigenous bank in Nigeria, Wema Bank Plc has over the years, diligently offered a fully-fledged range of value-adding banking and financial advisory services to the Nigerian public.

ALAT by Wema Bank is Nigeria’s first fully digital bank. As opposed to the regular banking system, everything is done with ease at your own convenience on mobile phone via an app.Prosumer Program

Summary

The ALAT Prosumer Program (APP) is open to anyone who is a good conversationalist online, has a considerable following on Twitter as well as a high level of engagement with followers and an in-depth knowledge of the ALAT app.

If you’re selected to join the program, you will be expected to:

Help resolve difficulties ALAT users complain about online..

Acquire new ALAT customers.

Propose ways to improve the relationship between ALAT users and the brand

Student Ambassador Program

Job Summary

The ALAT Student Ambassador Program (ASAP) is open to students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria who are good conversationalists and interested in marketing.

If you’re selected to join the program, you will be expected to:

Convince other students in your school to sign up for ALAT.

Meet account opening targets.

Propose ways to reach more students.

