Latest Recruitment at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) – Apply Now
Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is the pioneer and a leader in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. We invest heavily in our employees, which is reflected in our industry-leading development programmes.
Head, Projects and Technical Services
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationMBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship
Experience5 years
LocationRivers
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Ref No: 86739BR
Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers
Job Description
The Project and Technical Services Lead will define remediation project objectives and oversee quality control throughout its life cycle.
The individual shall prioritize, plan and execute remediation of all impacted sites in Ogoniland in accordance with the HSSE & SP Control framework, SPDC Standard for the Management, Investigation & Remediation of Soil & Groundwater Contamination and Local Applicable Laws/Regulations.
He/She will develop, execute, and finalize remediation projects according to strict deadlines and within budget, including estimating and acquiring the right resources, coordinating team of site supervisors, third-party contractors or consultants in order to deliver projects according to plan.
He/She shall prepare and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary liaising with other leads within the project team in the implementation of his/her role. In addition, he/she shall mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and contractors.
Requirements
Minimum qualification of Master’s degree in Geosciences, Environmental Sciences and Biochemical Sciences. A PhD degree in these disciplines will be an advantage.
At least 5 years of demonstrated skill of planning and execution of contaminated sites remediation projects.
Proficient in the use of REMSCAN and can interprete chromatographic analysis of contaminated samples.
Has skills to develop specific HSE case for different remediation scenarios.
Demonstrable experience in Shorelines Clean-up Assessment Technique (SCAT)
Familiar with biochemical laboratory analysis of contaminated oil and water samples including finger-printing and associated quality control measures.
Conversant with waste treatment and hydrocarbon waste fixation.
Familiar with managing contract procurement process.
Skillful in sampling borehole design and execution.
Must have working knowledge of coring and core description and interpretation.
Knowledgeable about the lithology of the Niger Delta.
Conversant with adaptive mangrove monitoring practices.
Must have knowledge and application of RBCA toolkit for site specific risk assessment.
Must be conversant with GIS and spatial data analyses.
Demonstrate knowledge of tier 1 and tier 2, risk assessment of hydrocarbon contaminated sites.
Effective organizational, project management, reporting, communication and presentation skills.
Understands regional and local hydrogeology, and contaminant Fate & Transport (F&T) principles.
Can identify data gaps and how to manage them by gaps analysis including risk assessment of severity/potential ramifications.
Able to develop risk-based remediation targets and strategy for a simple site based on thorough understanding of CSM, the RBCA process, and sustainable remediation principles.
Can independently review, evaluate and recommend appropriate Remedial Action Plan for various impacted scenarios
Can identify key performance indicators and recommend system optimization for commonly applied remediation technologies and for commonly used above ground treatment technologies.
Has undertaken internal and external stakeholder management for simple SGW projects.
Has sound understanding of local regulatory requirements.
Able to design and conduct remediation and restoration training
Can interpret Laboratory data and provide astute recommendations for soil and ground water remediation
Is able to critically analyse large scientific data sets and draw logical conclusions.
Can identify SGW liabilities and critically review work proposed or performed to monetize the liability.
Can cost up simple investigations and ex-situ (excavate and disposal) remediation works.
Knows basics of creating and maintaining a Hazards and Effects register, the bowtie hazard analysis technique, and ALARP requirements.
Familiar with the seven steps in a HEMP review, required handshakes, implementation and monitoring requirements.
Experience with stakeholder management and ability to influence senior stakeholders
Industrial Hygienist
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
LocationRivers
Job FieldEngineering / Technical
Ref No: 86695BR
Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers
Job Description
The Individual will conduct and participate in industrial hygiene surveys and monitoring of workplace exposures (Physical, Biological, Chemical, Ergonomic and Psychosocial)
He/She will participate in developing, implementation and verifying Health Risk Assessments, generate technical industrial hygiene reports, facilitate maintenance and calibration of IH equipment,develop and conduct training programs, document Industrial Hygiene data in Shell Health database, participate as Health Subject Matter Expert (SME) in audits and review Occupational Health controlling documents.
Requirements
A Bachelor’s Degree in the Sciences or Engineering
Postgraduate qualification in Industrial/Occupational Hygiene
Licentiate of the Faculty of Occupational Hygiene (LFOH) or Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH), ABIH or Registered Occupational Hygienist (ROH)
Industrial Hygiene experience (at least 4 years) in Chemical, Oil and Gas industry
Lead, Environmental Health Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience5 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldSafety and Environment / HSE
Ref. ID: 86698BR
Location: Lagos
Job Description
To supervises the public health unit and employees engaged in the work of public health services in SPDC, assure food and drinking Water safety in SPDC operations and assure compliance with applicable and binding directives as per public health legal instruments.
Requirements
Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience with either B.Sc. or HND in Environmental Health.
Leadership, supervisory, IT, budget management and communication/interpersonal skills
National Professional license by EHORECON
Competence:
Skilled in the Health Risk Management, Health Protocol and Guidance.
Skilled in HSE Management Systems
Skilled in analyzing and solving problems, communicating and persuading and being personally creative and innovative
Leadership skills – e.g. can deliver through others
Behaviors:
Good team player/resourceful
Good inter-personal relationship
Smart/respectful, ability to go extra mile
Enterprise First.
Occupational Health Nurse
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience1 – 5 years
LocationRivers
Job FieldMedical / Healthcare
Ref Id: 86706BR
Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers
Job Description
The Individual will be responsible for providing emergency medical care including FA and Triage for additional evaluation for employees in the location. He/she will ensure collation & returns of daily, weekly and Monthly OH Data including TROIF, FACs, MTCs, restricted work cases to the OHN Coordinator:
Supervise OH preventive maintenance by service contractors..
Ensure effective exposure monitoring of staff health in Shell facilities.
Communicate effectively with the subordinates, OHN Coordinator, staff in Shell facilities.
Undertake all OH activities, and forward the area team reports monthly to the OHN Coordinator.
Be part of the successful implementation of HMS in the area team
Ensure 24 hrs OH services in the locations with effective MER coverage
To participate in Health Surveillance/other duties at the base including Health promotion programmes.
Requirements
Bachelor of Nursing
Registered Nurse, NRM, or equivalent level with 1-5 years post registration experience.
Possession of BLS/ACLS
Computer Literate – Proficient in MS words, Excel, power point, intranet and Internet usage
Added advantage:
Post graduate specialization and registration as Occupational Health Nurse
Competence:
Knowledge in Medical Emergency response.
Knowledgeable in the group Health Protocol and Guidance.
Knowledgeable in the group Health Management Standards.
Awareness in analyzing and solving problems, communicating and persuading and being personally creative and innovative
Can deliver with others.
Behaviors:
Enterprise first behavior
Good team player
Good inter-personal relationship
Smart/respectful, ability to demonstrate discretionary effort.
Method of Application
Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.
- Head, Projects and Technical Services
- Industrial Hygienist
- Lead, Environmental Health Officer
- Occupational Health Nurse
Note
- We occasionally amend or withdraw Shell jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
- Before applying, you are advised to read our data protection policy. This policy describes the processing that may be associated with your personal data and informs you that your personal data may be transferred to Royal Dutch/Shell Group companies around the world.
- The Shell Group and its approved recruitment consultants will never ask you for a fee to process or consider your application for a career with Shell. Anyone who demands such a fee is not an authorised Shell representative and you are strongly advised to refuse any such demand.
