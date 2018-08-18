Latest Recruitment at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals – Apply Now
Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile-Ife – Applications, are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position below:
Medical Officer
Pharmacist I
Junior Residency Training Programme
Method of Application
Medical Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationMBA/MSc/MA
LocationOsun
Job FieldMedical / Healthcare
Location: Ile-Ife, Osun
Functions
Successful candidates will be expected to perform all relevant duties in their department including any periodic ones as may be assigned by the Head of Department.
Requirements
Candidates must possess M.B.B.S or M.B.Ch.B degree or equivalent qualifications plus full registration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and evidence of completion of or exemption from the N.Y.S.C.
Conditions of Service
These are similar to those obtainable in the Federal Public Service and Federal Tertiary Health institutions in Nigeria.
Salary
CONMESS 03 Step 2 (N2,277,725.00) Per Annum.
Pharmacist I
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationOsun
Job FieldPharmaceutical
Location: Ile-Ife, Osun
Functions
Successful candidates will be expected to perform all relevant duties in their department including any periodic ones as may be assigned by the Head of Department.
Requirements
Candidates must possess a good University Degree from a recognized institution in relevant discipline plus full registration with the relevant Professional Body and evidence of completion of or exemption from the N.Y.S.C.
Conditions of Service
These are similar to those obtainable in the Federal Public Service and Federal Tertiary Health institutions in Nigeria.
Salary
CONHESS 09 Step 1 – (N1,316,488.00) – per annum.
Junior Residency Training Programme
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
LocationOsun
Job FieldMedical / Healthcare
Location: Ile-Ife, Osun
Specialty:
Chemical Pathology
Chemical Pathology
Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Ophthalmology
Orthodontics & Child Dentistry
Mental Health
Orthopaedics
Microbiology and Parasitology
Preventive Dentistry
Morbid Anatomy
Family Medicine – GMP
Community Health
Paediatrics
Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery
Restorative Dentistry
Haematology & Blood Transfusion
Dermatology & Venerology
Medicine
Radiology
Surgery
Anaesthesia
Functions
Successful candidates will be expected to perform all relevant duties in their department including any periodic ones as may be assigned by the Head of Department.
Requirements
Candidates must possess M.B.B.S or M.B.Ch.B degree or equivalent qualifications plus full registration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and evidence of completion of or exemption from the N.Y.S.C.
A pass in the relevant Primary Examination of either the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or the West Africa Postgraduate Medical College is a pre-requisite for consideration for admission into the Training Programme of the specialty.
Conditions of Service
These are similar to those obtainable in the Federal Public Service and Federal Tertiary Health institutions in Nigeria.
Salary
CONMESS 03 Step 2 (N2,277,725.00) Per Annum.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should download and complete “Employment Form” and “Curriculum Vitae” below. All completed forms with photocopies of all relevant credentials/documents and Twenty (20) copies of up-to-date Curriculum Vitae should be forwarded to the office of:
The Chief Medical Director,
Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex,
P.M.B. 5538, Ile-Ife,
Osun State.
Click Here to Download Employment Form (PDF)
Click Here to Download Curriculum Vitae (PDF)
