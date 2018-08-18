Latest Recruitment at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals – Apply Now

Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile-Ife – Applications, are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position below:

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

LocationOsun

Job FieldMedical / Healthcare

Location: Ile-Ife, Osun

Functions

Successful candidates will be expected to perform all relevant duties in their department including any periodic ones as may be assigned by the Head of Department.

Requirements

Candidates must possess M.B.B.S or M.B.Ch.B degree or equivalent qualifications plus full registration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and evidence of completion of or exemption from the N.Y.S.C.

Conditions of Service

These are similar to those obtainable in the Federal Public Service and Federal Tertiary Health institutions in Nigeria.

Salary

CONMESS 03 Step 2 (N2,277,725.00) Per Annum.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationOsun

Job FieldPharmaceutical

Location: Ile-Ife, Osun

Functions

Successful candidates will be expected to perform all relevant duties in their department including any periodic ones as may be assigned by the Head of Department.

Requirements

Candidates must possess a good University Degree from a recognized institution in relevant discipline plus full registration with the relevant Professional Body and evidence of completion of or exemption from the N.Y.S.C.

Conditions of Service

These are similar to those obtainable in the Federal Public Service and Federal Tertiary Health institutions in Nigeria.

Salary

CONHESS 09 Step 1 – (N1,316,488.00) – per annum.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

LocationOsun

Job FieldMedical / Healthcare

Location: Ile-Ife, Osun

Specialty:

Chemical Pathology

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Ophthalmology

Orthodontics & Child Dentistry

Mental Health

Orthopaedics

Microbiology and Parasitology

Preventive Dentistry

Morbid Anatomy

Family Medicine – GMP

Community Health

Paediatrics

Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery

Restorative Dentistry

Haematology & Blood Transfusion

Dermatology & Venerology

Medicine

Radiology

Surgery

Anaesthesia

Functions

Successful candidates will be expected to perform all relevant duties in their department including any periodic ones as may be assigned by the Head of Department.

Requirements

Candidates must possess M.B.B.S or M.B.Ch.B degree or equivalent qualifications plus full registration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and evidence of completion of or exemption from the N.Y.S.C.

A pass in the relevant Primary Examination of either the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or the West Africa Postgraduate Medical College is a pre-requisite for consideration for admission into the Training Programme of the specialty.

Conditions of Service

These are similar to those obtainable in the Federal Public Service and Federal Tertiary Health institutions in Nigeria.

Salary

CONMESS 03 Step 2 (N2,277,725.00) Per Annum.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should download and complete “Employment Form” and “Curriculum Vitae” below. All completed forms with photocopies of all relevant credentials/documents and Twenty (20) copies of up-to-date Curriculum Vitae should be forwarded to the office of:

The Chief Medical Director,

Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex,

P.M.B. 5538, Ile-Ife,

Osun State.

Click Here to Download Employment Form (PDF)



Click Here to Download Curriculum Vitae (PDF)

