Latest Career Opportunities at 9mobile – Apply Now

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007. The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.

Undertake initiatives to identify quantity andprevent revenue leakage, reduce cost, increase revenue and minimize loss; withprimary focus on strengthening and/or building revenue assurance processescontrol.

Principal Functions

Tactical:

Implementation of revenueassurance best practices across the revenue value chain

Implementation and monitoringof single and multi-source KPIs, alarms and reconciliation on the integratedRevenue Management System

Perform root cause analysis onidentified revenue assurance issues and follow through to resolution.

Monitoring of system owners toensure proper set up of system in order to minimize leakages.

Operational:

Facilitate cross-departmentalco-ordination of RA activities and prompt escalation of material incidents;Analyse and follow up on RA incidents until resolution as well as definition ofmeasures to forestall future occurrence of such error scenario.

Have responsibility for theday-to-day operation of RA tool; including monitoring of predefined keyperformance indices (KPIs), alarms and resolution of alarms triggered.

Perform reviews of servicenods (Mediation, MSC, IN, HLR, GGSN & SGSN) to ensure that potentialrevenue leakages/losses across the streams are proactively identified andmitigated.

Follow-up on reported revenue impacting issuesidentified; ensuring that prompt remedial actions are taken by the relevant operationsdepartment and providing adequate briefs/report on such to the Manager, CS/PSNetwork.

Act as direct point of contactwith Business Segment, IT, Network Operations, Wholesale & CarrierRelations Teams and produce monthly revenue assurance reports.

Undertake constant review ofsubscriber profiles on the network to ensure completeness accuracy andintegrity of service provisioning and billing

Review of promotions/servicesoffered by the company to individual and corporate customers with a view toensuring that risks are effectively mitigated.

Perform varying degrees ofcross-platform TTFile/CDR analysis, research and reconciliations using multipledata sources in order to ensure TTFile/CDR transport integrity as well asbilling completeness and accuracy.

Report on and perform valueadding reconciliation on revenue streams such asPostpaid/Prepaid/Roaming/Interconnect/ VAS activity to identify weaknesses,leakages, and produce reports to senior management for action.

Perform validation of thirdparty payment schemes in order to ensure compliance with subsisting agreementsand ensure completeness, accuracy and validity of transactions, revenue earnedand payout figures.

Perform analysis, research andprocess documentation of the processes for revenue assurance and identifynecessary control point.

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance,Engineering, IT, or other related fields

Advanced PC skills withMicrosoft Excel, Access and good knowledge of data analysis/SQL/query tools.

Relevant professionalcertifications (ACA, ACCA, CISA, OCA, CCNA)

Experience,Skills & Competencies:

Minimum of 2 years relevantwork experience

Good knowledge of architectureand business operations of GSM networks

Ability to multi-taskeffectively

Excellent, clear verbal and written communication andreporting skills (in English).

Manager, Revenue Assurance (Circuit and Packet Switched Networks)

Job Summary

Responsible for developing and implementing a life cycle approach tominimizing revenue across EMTS including:

Responsibility of for overall assurance of the entire Circuit and PacketSwitched Networks and Value-Added platforms; ensuring that potential revenueleakages/ losses across the platforms are proactively identified and mitigated.

Providing expert opinion on Revenue impact of Network processes andactivities including new node implementations, integrations, operation changemanagement and downtime.

Maximizing revenue by reducing leakages and identifying revenueopportunities in relevant processes

Allocation of resources to investigate, analyze, evaluate and correctrevenue impacting issues that arise throughout the organization

Responsibility for continuous improvement and special projects toidentify new revenue opportunities and improve revenue assurance practice incompetence development, establishment of methodologies, best practices.

Review and recommend changes on oil revenue related policies, processes,procedures and business rules to minimize revenue leakage

Principal Functions

Tactical:

Development of revenue assurance bestpractices for the company

Creation of revenue assurance KPI on therevenue assurance / fraud management tool(CONNECTIVA SYSTEM).

Perform root cause analysis of issues onthe Circuit and packet Switched Networks; follow through to resolution andcommunicate to appropriate parties.

Monitoring of system owners to ensureproper set up of system in order to maximize leakages

Establish and maintain Relationships with key internal and externalstakeholders

Operational:

Cross Functional role, providingindependent internal consultancy aimed at protecting the various revenuestreams of the business

Develop KPIs across functional areas tomonitor revenue maximization

Develop revenue assurance culture acrossEMTS

Key role in the revenue management valuestream & Project prioritization of EMTS Nigeria

Creation of a revenue responsibleorganization, to be alert for revenue leakage, over-billing and revenuemaximizing opportunities

Acquisition and implementation ofessential automated tolls/ solution, to test for and monitor leakage and theadequacy of business rules

Embedded technological and organizationalchange into day to day processes, to proactively minimize the possibility ofrevenue leakage

Quantifiable monitoring mechanisms must beintroduced around the strategies to ensure success in implementation thesestrategies

Represent the status, current action plansand future direction of revenue Assurance to the revenue Assurance SteeringCommittee

To be the Revenue Assurance championworking closed with the Revenue Assurance Management members as well as withexecutive management.

Improving and streamlining current RevenueAssurance tools, processes and procedures

Identifying new revenue opportunity areaswithin the revenue lifecycle; and

Enforcement of the Revenue AssuranceManagement Strategy.

Approval of revenue assurance focusedcriteria used as a standard before a new product or network element isimplemented

Delegate for the HOD, Revenue Assurance& Fraud Management

Ensure that the revenue affecting businessprocesses have inbuilt mechanisms to assure revenue streams via visibility,controls and good process design

Establishing and maintainingreconciliation processes to ensure end-to-end visibility of revenue streams anddata accuracy

Ensure data integrity in all revenueimpacting systems across EMTS

Build controls into revenue impactingprojects within EMTS

Ensure ad hoc review of all rate tableswithin EMTS billing systems

Manage, co-ordinate and conduct one-offand recurring analyses to test/elicit the suitability of business processes

Actively seek revenue leakage within EMTSand work with involved parties to plug leakage and ensure future revenues areassured

Benchmarking KPIsacross the industry

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in a numerate field

Relevant Professional Certifications (ACA,CISA, CRISC, OCA, OCP, OCM, CCNA etc)

Experience,Skills & Competencies:

Minimum of 9 years relevant workexperience.

Goodknowledge of Relational Database Management systems

Excellentunderstanding of GSM Network Architecture

Analyticaland Problem solving; technical

Passionfor excellence

Integrity

Empoweringpeople

Growingpeople

Teamwork

CustomerFocus

