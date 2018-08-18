Latest Career Opportunities at 9mobile – Apply Now
9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007. The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.
Analyst, Revenue Assurance
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience2 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldFinance / Accounting / AuditJob Summary
Undertake initiatives to identify quantity andprevent revenue leakage, reduce cost, increase revenue and minimize loss; withprimary focus on strengthening and/or building revenue assurance processescontrol.
Principal Functions
Tactical:
Implementation of revenueassurance best practices across the revenue value chain
Implementation and monitoringof single and multi-source KPIs, alarms and reconciliation on the integratedRevenue Management System
Perform root cause analysis onidentified revenue assurance issues and follow through to resolution.
Monitoring of system owners toensure proper set up of system in order to minimize leakages.
Operational:
Facilitate cross-departmentalco-ordination of RA activities and prompt escalation of material incidents;Analyse and follow up on RA incidents until resolution as well as definition ofmeasures to forestall future occurrence of such error scenario.
Have responsibility for theday-to-day operation of RA tool; including monitoring of predefined keyperformance indices (KPIs), alarms and resolution of alarms triggered.
Perform reviews of servicenods (Mediation, MSC, IN, HLR, GGSN & SGSN) to ensure that potentialrevenue leakages/losses across the streams are proactively identified andmitigated.
Follow-up on reported revenue impacting issuesidentified; ensuring that prompt remedial actions are taken by the relevant operationsdepartment and providing adequate briefs/report on such to the Manager, CS/PSNetwork.
Act as direct point of contactwith Business Segment, IT, Network Operations, Wholesale & CarrierRelations Teams and produce monthly revenue assurance reports.
Undertake constant review ofsubscriber profiles on the network to ensure completeness accuracy andintegrity of service provisioning and billing
Review of promotions/servicesoffered by the company to individual and corporate customers with a view toensuring that risks are effectively mitigated.
Perform varying degrees ofcross-platform TTFile/CDR analysis, research and reconciliations using multipledata sources in order to ensure TTFile/CDR transport integrity as well asbilling completeness and accuracy.
Report on and perform valueadding reconciliation on revenue streams such asPostpaid/Prepaid/Roaming/Interconnect/ VAS activity to identify weaknesses,leakages, and produce reports to senior management for action.
Perform validation of thirdparty payment schemes in order to ensure compliance with subsisting agreementsand ensure completeness, accuracy and validity of transactions, revenue earnedand payout figures.
Perform analysis, research andprocess documentation of the processes for revenue assurance and identifynecessary control point.
Educational Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in Finance,Engineering, IT, or other related fields
Advanced PC skills withMicrosoft Excel, Access and good knowledge of data analysis/SQL/query tools.
Relevant professionalcertifications (ACA, ACCA, CISA, OCA, CCNA)
Experience,Skills & Competencies:
Minimum of 2 years relevantwork experience
Good knowledge of architectureand business operations of GSM networks
Ability to multi-taskeffectively
Excellent, clear verbal and written communication andreporting skills (in English).
go to method of application »
Manager, Revenue Assurance (Circuit and Packet Switched Networks)
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience9 years
LocationAbuja
Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit
Job Summary
Responsible for developing and implementing a life cycle approach tominimizing revenue across EMTS including:
Responsibility of for overall assurance of the entire Circuit and PacketSwitched Networks and Value-Added platforms; ensuring that potential revenueleakages/ losses across the platforms are proactively identified and mitigated.
Providing expert opinion on Revenue impact of Network processes andactivities including new node implementations, integrations, operation changemanagement and downtime.
Maximizing revenue by reducing leakages and identifying revenueopportunities in relevant processes
Allocation of resources to investigate, analyze, evaluate and correctrevenue impacting issues that arise throughout the organization
Responsibility for continuous improvement and special projects toidentify new revenue opportunities and improve revenue assurance practice incompetence development, establishment of methodologies, best practices.
Review and recommend changes on oil revenue related policies, processes,procedures and business rules to minimize revenue leakage
Principal Functions
Tactical:
Development of revenue assurance bestpractices for the company
Creation of revenue assurance KPI on therevenue assurance / fraud management tool(CONNECTIVA SYSTEM).
Perform root cause analysis of issues onthe Circuit and packet Switched Networks; follow through to resolution andcommunicate to appropriate parties.
Monitoring of system owners to ensureproper set up of system in order to maximize leakages
Establish and maintain Relationships with key internal and externalstakeholders
Operational:
Cross Functional role, providingindependent internal consultancy aimed at protecting the various revenuestreams of the business
Develop KPIs across functional areas tomonitor revenue maximization
Develop revenue assurance culture acrossEMTS
Key role in the revenue management valuestream & Project prioritization of EMTS Nigeria
Creation of a revenue responsibleorganization, to be alert for revenue leakage, over-billing and revenuemaximizing opportunities
Acquisition and implementation ofessential automated tolls/ solution, to test for and monitor leakage and theadequacy of business rules
Embedded technological and organizationalchange into day to day processes, to proactively minimize the possibility ofrevenue leakage
Quantifiable monitoring mechanisms must beintroduced around the strategies to ensure success in implementation thesestrategies
Represent the status, current action plansand future direction of revenue Assurance to the revenue Assurance SteeringCommittee
To be the Revenue Assurance championworking closed with the Revenue Assurance Management members as well as withexecutive management.
Improving and streamlining current RevenueAssurance tools, processes and procedures
Identifying new revenue opportunity areaswithin the revenue lifecycle; and
Enforcement of the Revenue AssuranceManagement Strategy.
Approval of revenue assurance focusedcriteria used as a standard before a new product or network element isimplemented
Delegate for the HOD, Revenue Assurance& Fraud Management
Ensure that the revenue affecting businessprocesses have inbuilt mechanisms to assure revenue streams via visibility,controls and good process design
Establishing and maintainingreconciliation processes to ensure end-to-end visibility of revenue streams anddata accuracy
Ensure data integrity in all revenueimpacting systems across EMTS
Build controls into revenue impactingprojects within EMTS
Ensure ad hoc review of all rate tableswithin EMTS billing systems
Manage, co-ordinate and conduct one-offand recurring analyses to test/elicit the suitability of business processes
Actively seek revenue leakage within EMTSand work with involved parties to plug leakage and ensure future revenues areassured
Benchmarking KPIsacross the industry
Educational Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in a numerate field
Relevant Professional Certifications (ACA,CISA, CRISC, OCA, OCP, OCM, CCNA etc)
Experience,Skills & Competencies:
Minimum of 9 years relevant workexperience.
Goodknowledge of Relational Database Management systems
Excellentunderstanding of GSM Network Architecture
Analyticaland Problem solving; technical
Passionfor excellence
Integrity
Empoweringpeople
Growingpeople
Teamwork
CustomerFocus
Method of Application
Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.
Leave a Reply