Job Openings at MainOne Cable – Apply Now

Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance & Treasury Management

Cloud Network and Security Engineer

Cloud Product Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience6 – 8 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Department: Finance

Reporting Line: SM, Finance Operations

Job Type: Permanent

Responsibilities

The Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance & Treasury Management will be responsible for defining and negotiating where applicable the appropriate capital structures for all business transactions including loans taking into consideration the business needs, corporate liquidity, risk management, accounting, and legal/policy requirements. He or she will manage the organization’s liquidity, investments and loan books.

He or she will utilise an analytical approach and methodical thinking in managing a range of transnational and advisory work within the Finance Department.

Other responsibilities include to:

Invest funds for optimal returns.

Manage funds and minimize forex exposure.

Arrange for and manage debt financing as required.

Ensure IFRS compliance in accounting processes and transactions.

Assist the GM, Finance in financial management and reporting activities.

Contribute to the strategic planning and development of the organisation.

Advise management on the liquidity aspects of its short and long-term planning.

Ensure the policies are reviewed as necessary and adhered to by team members.

Negotiate bank charges and fees to obtain lowest transaction costs for the enterprise.

Maintain banking relationships and work with bankers to ensure minimal charges on bank accounts.

Supervise the input and handling of financial data and reports for the company’s automated financial system

Advise on exchange and interest rates risks, mitigating hedge products where this may be beneficial to the group.

Maintain a system of policies and procedures that impose an adequate level of control over treasury activities across all business entities.

Interface with the necessary regulatory bodies and other external stakeholders including the Inland and Internal Revenue Agencies, External Auditors, banks, fund managers etc.

Forecast cash flow positions, related borrowing needs, funds available for investment and ensure all obligations are met as and when due by maintaining adequate funding of the cash position and effective treasury management.

Qualifications, Skills & Competencies

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in any numerate course.

CFA, MBA and any other professional certification such as ICAN/ACA/ACCA would be an added advantage.

Six (6) to eight (8) years of relevant experience in Banking Operations, Treasury Management and/or Corporate and Investment Banking with at least two (2) years’ experience in a supervisory role.

Competencies required:

Research Skills

Proficiency in MS Office

Strong Leadership Skills

Strong Quantitative Skills

Excellent negotiation skills.

Impeccable Attention to Detail

Time and Priority Management Skills.

Superior Analytical and Problem Solving Skills

Exceptional Interpersonal and Communication Skills

High level of integrity and professionalism, especially in dealing with confidential information

Demand on the Job

Knowledge of Federal and State financial regulations.

Able and willing to work long hours and meet tight deadlines.

Have regular updates on financial management issues and cash management strategies.

Able to research, analyse and interpret complex information and produce clear verbal and written reports.

Able to communicate effectively in person, in writing and over the telephone with individuals and at C-level with a wide variety of organisations and audiences.

Cloud Network and Security Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience4 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Department: Technical

Reporting Line: Cloud Operations Manager

Job Type: Permanent

Responsibilities

We are seeking new talent to join our Cloud/Managed Service team. So, if you are a trained, motivated Network/Security Engineer with Cloud/Virtualization experience and are interested in a career delivering innovative solutions to our growing client base, then this is your ideal opportunity!

The specific responsibilities shall include to:

You will work with diverse technologies on a team of highly skilled System Engineers responsible for the end-to-end ownership of the deployment, sustainability, performance, tuning, security and day-to-day operations of our cloud network and security infrastructure..

You will build tools and automation to eliminate manual operations and craft repeatable processes, thereby maintaining a highly available infrastructure.

You will be responsible for performing changes to maintain the reliability of the network as it grows. This is a mix of engineering and operations role with strong customer focus for a global, world-class IaaS provider operating 24x7x365.

Comply with support processes and procedures to ensure customer satisfaction and service level objectives (SLO) are met.

Provide level 2 technical support for cloud customer complaints

Identify, recommend and implement potential improvements to service efficiency.

Ensure quality, up-to-date documentation exists for all services provisioned

Qualifications, Skills & Competencies

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Sciences, Information Management or related engineering field is preferred

Minimum of 4 years’ experience working as Network and Security Administration/Engineer.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience working with Virtualization and Cloud Technology

CCNP Certification is required, Microsoft and AWS certification will be an added advantage.

Skills & Competencies:

Experience working with large-scale networks.

Experience working with Linux/Windows Operating System.

Experience with virtualization and Cloud technologies

Excellent network latency analysis, performance monitoring, and troubleshooting skills

Assist in development of network device hardening standards

Good automation scripting ability (Bash/Shell, Python, PowerShell)

Experience with Ethernet and IP networking fundamentals and extensive experience in the application of IP protocols.

Knowledge and experience with major Internet routing protocols, network hardware and packet forwarding architectures.

Configure/Install and manage various network security devices, features and technologies: Intrusion Detection/Prevention systems, Network Access control solutions, Web filtering solutions, Network packet brokers, network traffic visibility solutions

Demand on the Job:

Prioritizing skills

Troubleshooting skills

Problem solving skills

Ability to take ownership

Ability to work under pressure.

Cloud Product Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA

Experience10 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Department: Technical

Reporting Line: Senior Manager, Marketing

Number to Hire: 1

Job Type: Permanent

Responsibilities

The Cloud Product Manager will be responsible for the development of Cloud products and serve the primary product expert.

He will lead cloud product design, development and release process for assigned products and maintain the product development road map, lead cloud hyperscaler product development and support

Other responsibilities include;

Oversee and coordinate marketing intelligence, manage the collection, description, analysis and prioritise requests for cloud product functionality from customers and prospects

Support marketing, sales and support through leading the development and maintenance of various technical marketing collateral including application notes, FAQs, product notes, user guides, presentations, demos, and online marketing content

Develop support resources and training for sales, customers, manuals, and technical support.

Manage the cloud business case and go-to-market plans, including relevant budgets and break-even analyses.

Document and report problems and recommend solutions/improvements.

Develop hands-on, in-depth knowledge of competitive products and maintain technical analysis of competitive strengths and weaknesses

Analyze product portfolio and customer behaviors to determine enhancement opportunities and formulate customer stickiness and retention strategies.

Manage all processes and approvals for launch of new products and ensure compliance with laid-down policies and procedures.

Serve as liaison between commercial and technical teams ensuring proper interpretation of business requirement.

Manage relationships with vendors and strategic partners ensuring their clear understanding of the product development scope and our business requirement.

Monitor competition and maintain a good knowledge of their products and product development strategy.

Participate in product performance benchmarking activities.

Perform product demonstrations at trade shows, online seminars, and other events.

Qualifications, Skills & Competencies

Post graduate/relevant professional qualification will be an advantage.

At least ten (10) years’ experience in the Engineering or the ICT industry

Microsoft azure certification:

4 – 6 years’ experience in product development.

Bachelor Degree in Engineering, Computer Engineering or Information and Communication Technology

Demand on the Job

Excellent organizational skills

Strong project and self-management skills and ability to multi-task.

Passion to understand the market needs and find innovative solutions to them.

Well-informed of the market competitive structure, industry practices and regulation.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills; ability to identify root cause and develop solutions

Ability to follow a prescriptive design process and to work within the allotted project time limits

Possess a unique blend of business and technical savvy; able to identify trends and create relevant products.

Demonstrate good attention to detail and results oriented; demonstrated track record of proactively establishing and following through on commitments.

Strong presentation and communication skills and the ability to translate technical concepts to field sales teams, technical and non-technical customers, and C-level client contact

