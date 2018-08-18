Golden Sugar Internship Program (GSIP) at Flour Mills of Nigeria 2018 – Apply Now

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision is to be a leading foods company in Africa providing high quality and affordable products in the most convenient ways to consumers through world class brands like Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Semovita, Goldenvita, Golden Pasta and Golden Noodles.

The Company’s flagship brand, Golden Penny, remains one of the best known and the preferred brands amongst bakers, confectioneries and consumers in Nigeria.Golden Sugar Internship Program (GSIP)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical Graduate Jobs

Job Description

Do you dream of a career in a truly world class environment?

Are you ready for a rewarding learning experience at Nigeria’s largest food and agro-allied company?

Requirements

Is this your profile below?

400-level Mechanical or Electrical/Electronics Engineering student.

CGPA of 3.5 or higher (or its equivalent).

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc. career website on www.dragnetnigeria.com to apply

