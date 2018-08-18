Career Opportunities at MTN Nigeria ( 8 Positions ) – Apply Now

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.

Manager, Service Operating Centre Assurance

ement Engineer – HVC & Non-HVC

Service Quality Analyst

CEM & Service Expert

CEM Data Analyst

CEM System Support Engineer

Manager, CEM Analytics

Manager, CVM Commercial – Value Proposition

Manager, Service Operating Centre Assurance

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 – 13 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Job Description

Build a relationship between network health, business objectives and Customer Experience and Service Quality (translating NPM KPIs into customer experience)

Proactive and Reactive customer care for HVCs, Service Quality Management for entire customers

Drive and execute policies, processes and procedures aimed at improving quality of experience for high value customer (HVC) and priority locations.

Champion a service culture within the operations team and maintains service and operations-level agreements with other departments.

Monitor, track, analyze and report QoE and CEX related indicators ( KQI, CEI)

Provide service level demarcation/recommendation on ways to eliminate or reduce network problems

Engage with Managed Service Vendors to deliver improved Customer Experience

Liaise with Customer Experience on the Network related components of the Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Engage with Customer Relations (CR), ensuring that network related customer feedback is resolved and closed

Relating with Business intelligence providing network insight to BI and interleaving network capacity and performance to financials and business objectives

Relating with the Radio Planning and Optimization team, ensure that all radio related issues are resolved and timely

Follow up with network complaints to ensure faster resolution of service quality issue and customer complaint calls.

Analyze and Report on Network Exceptions highlighting specific areas impacting on customer experience to provide a lead to resolution teams for targeted QoS improvements

Proactively and reactively measure and report end-user perceived service quality and provide a basis to drive improved experience

Monitor experience of VVIP / HVC customers and/or serving network elements , working with relevant team to guarantee steady/stable satisfactory experience

Serve the Division’s internal customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected behaviours and impact on non-compliance on bottom line results and company image/reputation.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score.

Work with IS teams, IP security, Commercial teams and NID to maximum value is derived from end-2-end service quality management.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Requirements, Experience & Training

First degree in Electrical & Electronics, or related fields.

6-13 years’ experience in telecommunication environment which includes:

3 years’ experience in Network Measurement & Customer complaint resolution

3 years’ experience in Quality management

Good understanding of GSM Technology, ITIL Process,

Good knowledge of network technologies across verticals.

Training:

Power Business Intelligence

Gaining Insight & Creating Value with Business Intelligence

SIX SIGMA (Green Belt)

Customer Experience Management

Mobile Network Architecture and operations

Minimum qualification

BEd, BEng, B.Sc, BTech or HND.

ement Engineer – HVC & Non-HVC

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

Provide Front Line Interface for monitoring services via CEM Tools, such as monitoring of SOC Dashboards and CEI.

Active monitoring of customer experience index (CEI), key quality index (KQI) of HVCs, non HVC and top priority locations.

Monitor, track, analyze and report QoE and CEX related indicators ( KQI, CEI)

Monitor experience of VVIP / HVC customers and/or serving network elements , working with relevant team to guarantee steady/stable satisfactory experience

Engage with Managed Service Vendors to deliver improved Customer Experience

Liaise with Customer Experience on the Network related components of the Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Engage with Customer Relations (CR), ensuring that network related customer feedback is resolved and closed

Relating with the Radio Planning and Optimization team, ensure that all radio related issues are resolved and timely

Follow up with network complaints to ensure faster resolution of service quality issue and customer complaint calls.

Incident management

Ensure NPS and Customer Experience Index improvement as agreed by the business.

Value created from customer engagement & Operations

Value from positive customer experience index/NPS

Work with IS teams, IP security, Commercial teams and NID to maximum value is derived from end-2-end service quality management

Provide direction on service level measurement issues.

Monitor the performance and report against KQI and CEI

Provide direction on Customer Experience measurements

Provide direction on how to effectively Manage Customer Complains

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Experience & Training

First degree in Electrical & Electronics, or related fields.

3 – 7 years experience in telecommunication environment

Experience in business process modelling, analysis & design

Good understanding of GSM Technology, ITIL Process

Expert understanding in mapping KPIs to KQIs and QoE model

Understanding TM forum and Frameworx

Good knowledge of network technologies across verticals.

Capable of leading process analysis and providing objective feedback on areas of improvement Training:

Power Business Intelligence

RAN, Core CS &PS domain

Customer Experience management platforms

Key concepts of CEM framework and CEI model

Ability to prioritize escalations based on customer impact

Ability to Define End-to-End CEM, QoE indices

Development of CEM frameworks that support service quality management

Ability to translate network USE Cases into network quality indicators.

Report measurable KQIs in line with TM forum

Quality of report

Accuracy of report

Timely report

Prompt and accurate escalation of faults

Prompt and accurate statistical reports generated Availability of network performance statistics

Customer satisfaction index

Closure of assigned faults

Conformance to criteria for reporting

Minimum Qualification

BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND

Service Quality Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

Drive improvement of service KQIs through deeper insights, trend analysis, Problem Management and advanced troubleshooting, of service degradations and customer escalations.

Coordinates all the network related customer escalations from CR, CEM, Marketing, network functional departments and managed service vendors for quick resolution

Drive and execute policies, processes and procedures aimed at improving quality of experience for high value customer (HVC) and priority locations.

Champion a service culture within the operations team and maintains service and operations-level agreements with other departments.

Monitor, track, analyze and report QoE and CEX related indicators ( KQI, CEI)

Provide service level demarcation/recommendation on ways to eliminate or reduce network problems

Engage with Managed Service Vendors to deliver improved Customer Experience

Liaise with Customer Experience on the Network related components of the Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Engage with Customer Relations (CR), ensuring that network related customer feedback is resolved and closed

Relating with Business intelligence providing network insight to BI and interleaving network capacity and performance to financials and business objectives

Relating with the Radio Planning and Optimization team, ensure that all radio related issues are resolved and timely

Follow up with network complaints to ensure faster resolution of service quality issue and customer complaint calls.

Analyze and Report on Network Exceptions highlighting specific areas impacting on customer experience to provide a lead to resolution teams for targeted QoS improvements

Ensure NPS and Customer Experience Index improvement as agreed by the business.

Value created from customer engagement & Operations

Value from positive customer experience index/NPS

Work with IS teams, IP security, Commercial teams and NID to maximum value is derived from end-2-end service quality management

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Experience & Training

First degree in Electrical & Electronics, or related fields.

3 – 7 years’ experience in telecommunication environment

Experience in business process modelling, analysis & design

Good understanding of GSM Technology, ITIL Process

Expert understanding in mapping KPIs to KQIs and QoE model

Understanding TM forum and Frameworx

Good knowledge of network technologies across verticals.

Capable of leading process analysis and providing objective feedback on areas of improvement

Training:

Power Business Intelligence

RAN, Core CS &PS domain

Customer Experience management platforms

Key concepts of CEM framework and CEI model

Ability to Define End-to-End CEM, QoE indices

Development of CEM frameworks that support service quality management

Ability to translate network USE Cases into network quality indicators.

Report measurable KQIs in line with TM forum

Quality of report

Accuracy of report

Timely report

Prompt and accurate escalation of faults

Prompt and accurate statistical reports generated

Availability of network performance statistics

Customer satisfaction index

Closure of assigned faults

Conformance to criteria for reporting

Minimum qualification

BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND

CEM & Service Expert

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

Responsible for producing quality, secure and resilient designs for new or improved services.

Responsible for defining the detailed requirements of the business needs, and validate service solution design.

Value created by optimizing business operations and assurance

Develops dashboard or reports that measure customer or service metrics for various functional areas within SOC

Identify innovative ways for measuring, improving or reporting business insights

Identify opportunities for building new use cases by understanding & translating raw data & KPIs into actionable work functions

Help different functional areas in fulfilling their commitments through timely and insightful analyses

Support development and deployment of customer experience management systems and tools as may be required

Interpret data, analyze results, prepare reports, dashboards for SOC operation metrics/KPIs/SLAs.

Service model setup and configuration.

Define essential components of use case models, including their interrelationships.

Value created from customer engagement & Operations

Value from positive customer experience index/NPS

Work with IS teams, IP security, Commercial teams and NID to maximum value is derived from end-2-end service quality management.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours.

Experience & Training

First degree in Electrical & Electronics, or related fields.

3 – 7 years of experience in telecommunication environment

Experience in business process modelling, analysis & design

Good understanding of GSM Technology, ITIL Process

Minimum of 3years Expert competence in mapping Key Performance Indicator (KPI)s to Key Quality Indicator (KQI)s and Quality of Experience (QoE) model

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in business process modelling, analysis & design

Skilled in leading process analysis and based ITIL and TM Forum.

Good knowledge of network technologies across domains

Understanding TM forum and Framework

Good knowledge of network technologies across verticals.

Capable of leading process analysis and providing objective feedback on areas of improvement

Foundation Certificate in HR Practice

Basic Conditions of Employment (local context)

ICT for Non-technical Staff

HR PPPs

HRIS Fundamentals.

Telecoms Training:

Power Business Intelligence

RAN, Core CS &PS domain

Customer Experience management platforms

Key concepts of CEM framework and CEI model.

Minimum qualification

BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND.

CEM Data Analyst

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job Field

Job Description

Execute big data analysis based on CEM tools and other agile digital platforms and provide business functions with intelligence

Develops dashboard or reports that measure customer or service metrics for various functional areas within SOC

Identify innovative ways for measuring, improving or reporting business insights

Identify opportunities for building new use cases by understanding & translating raw data & KPIs into actionable work functions

Help different functional areas in fulfilling their commitments through timely and insightful analyses

Support development and deployment of customer experience management systems and tools as may be required

Deliver actionable business insight and recommendations.

Evaluate impact of service degradation on the customer KPIs, business objectives

Identify opportunities for building new use cases by understanding & translating raw data & KPIs

Execute ad-hoc data analytics requests

Value created from customer engagement & Operations

Value from positive customer experience index/NPS

Work with IS teams, IP security, Commercial teams and NID to maximum value is derived from data analytic and cognitive information in the CEM platforms.

Provide direction on service level measurement issues.

Monitor the performance and report against KQI and CEI

Provide direction on Customer Experience measurements

Provide direction on how to effectively Manage Customer Complains

Job condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Experience & Training

First degree in Electrical & Electronics, or related fields.

3 – 7 years experience in telecommunication environment

4 years’ experience in business process modelling, analysis & design

Good understanding of Hive, Apache PIG, Storm and SPARK

Ability to run SQL over Hadoop and also manage Big Data Northbound interfaces

Network Operations Analytics and Failure Demarcation

Knowledge of Big data management in non-SQL environment

Good knowledge of network technologies across verticals.

Big Data Dashboard implementation

Capable of leading process analysis and providing objective feedback on areas of improvement

Familiarity with implementing analytics solutions with one or more Hadoop distributions (Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR, HDInsight, EMR)

Familiarity with streaming data ingestion

Proficient in Python and/or Java

Familiarity or strong desire to learn quantitative analysis techniques (e.g., predictive modeling, machine learning, segmentation, optimization, clustering, regression) Training:

Power Business Intelligence

Big Data Management system and brokers

Predictive analytics

Big data analysis

Hadoop database management

Customer Experience management platforms

Big Data architecture and Deployment

Minimum Qualification

B.Ed, B.Eng, B.Sc, B.Tech or HND

CEM System Support Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

Responsible for System routine maintenance and software lifecycle audit

Ensures smooth integration of new systems and protocols

Assist in planning and designing databases for customer experience management.

Ensure that installed platforms functionalities are optimal and maintained periodically.

Create scripts that will automate platform operational efficiency.

Ensure platform availability by ensuring Geo redundant solutions are deployed.

Transfer knowledge and skills on new database

Provide a wide variety pf administrative support services to the department and also support the other database structures and data.

Maintain records of MoP and research results, using standard back up procedures.

Work on the database/code management review and documentation.

Uphold all customer information security and enforce all the non-disclosure agreements.

Deliver Quality, accurate and timely reports

Prompt and accurate escalation of faults

Availability of system performance statistics

Ensure closure of assigned faults

Value created from customer engagement & Operations

Value from positive customer experience index/NPS

Work with IS teams, IP security, system vendors and NID to ensure system configuration of hardware/software is performed, capacity managed efficiently and system available.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Experience & Training

First Degree in Electrical & Electronics, or related fields.

3 – 7 years of experience in telecommunication environment

Experience in system administration and Windows and UNIX operating systems

Experience in Oracle and Sybase database

Good understanding of SQL and scripting

Good knowledge of network technologies across verticals.

Capable of leading process analysis and providing objective feedback on areas of improvement Training:

10G Oracle database training

Node manager training e.g OSS, INM, u2000 administration

RAN, Core CS &PS domain

Power BI and data analysis

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Minimum Qualification

BEd, BTech, BSc, BEng or HND.

Manager, CEM Analytics

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 – 13 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

Execute a forward looking Digital Transformation strategy using cognitive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

Carryout analysis of Applications, Contents, Location, Terminals etc. and drill down to provide insight into customer preferences and use this to provide insight to the business unit on customer behavior’s and patterns

Manage the cross-functional service delivery through prompt availability of business insights and intelligent analytics.

Lead the delivery of improved service KQIs Operationalize business-wide CEM framework

Drive the strategy migration from network centric to customer centric business and digital transformation.

Support the service alignment towards artificial intelligence and self-defined network

Ensure platform availability and well defined KQIs.

Drive seamless delivery of new use case requests and reporting, as well as service availability of the CEM platform.

Guarantee best in class customer experience management

Perform usage analysis and patterns and provide insight on possible reallocation of MTN resources to ensuring SMART planning

Serve the Division’s internal customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected behaviours and impact on non-compliance on bottom line results and company image/reputation.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score.

Work with IS teams, IP security, Commercial teams and NID to maximum value is derived from end-2-end service quality management

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Experience & Training

First Degree in Electrical & Electronics, or related fields.

6-13 years’ experience which includes:7 years’ experience in service solution designing and operations in telecommunication environment

Good understanding of GSM Technology, ITIL Process,

Good knowledge of network technologies across verticals.

Ability to perform standard analyses such as performance analyses, competitive analyses, market analyses

Good understanding of Hive, Apache PIG, Storm and SPARK

Ability to run SQL over Hadoop and also manage Big Data Northbound interfaces

Network Operations Analytics and Failure Demarcation

Knowledge of Big data management in non-SQL environment

Good knowledge of network technologies across verticals.

Big Data Dashboard implementation

Capable of leading process analysis and providing objective feedback on areas of improvement

Familiarity with implementing analytics solutions with one or more Hadoop distributions (Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR, HDInsight, EMR)

Familiarity with streaming data ingestion

Proficient in Python and/or Java

Familiarity or strong desire to learn quantitative analysis techniques (e.g., predictive modeling, machine learning, segmentation, optimization, clustering, regression)

WCDMA Trans overview & design

HSPA+ Capacity & Dimensioning

HSPA+ Protocols & Procedures

HSPA+ Workshop

HSPA+ Trouble Shooting

LTE Air interface

LTE EPC Core network

UMTS CSFB Overview Training:

Power Business Intelligence

Gaining Insight & Creating Value with Business Intelligence

SIX SIGMA (Green Belt)

Big Data Management system and brokers

Predictive analytics

Big data analysis

Hadoop database management

Customer Experience management platforms

Big Data architecture and Deployment.

Minimum Qualification

BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND.

Manager, CVM Commercial – Value Proposition

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 – 13 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

Responsible for implementation of Customer Value Management Strategy. (CVM – Value Proposition E2E Management)

Support the Shareholder return strategy by developing and implementing the Division’s processes that are aligned to achieving all elements on the business score card. (I.e. Grow Market Share, Grow ICT & Data Revenue, Increase EBITDA margins, Assure Revenue, CAPEX Returns Management and Net Subscriber Additions).

Lead the review of Business Processes (headcount, process optimization etc.), to drive efficiency gains to ensure at least 5% reduction in Divisional budget year-on-year.

Participate in Contract negotiations to reduce cost and drive MTNN Value Creation Philosophy

Ensure effective implementation of sub-divisional strategy by means of providing direction, structure, business plans and support

Lead creation of sub-divisional strategy in line with overarching divisional goals with emphasis on client experience (internal and external)

Serve MTNN’s customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Develop strategies and champion customer centric culture across the organization and develop/reform relationships with MTNN’s internal and external customers to transform the MTNN’s revenue.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected behaviors and impact on non-compliance on bottom line results and company image/reputation.

Work closely with project managers to ensure that progress is in line with customer value management Roadmap, any risks or issues are actioned upon timely, provide subject matter expertise where required

interface with OpCo stakeholders, Group Management Service stakeholder and consumer divisional heads (not limited to) in order to ensure effective and efficient operations

Ensure teams collaborate with Quality Assurance and Internal Audit teams to perform periodic quality and process audits.

Partner effectively with MTNN’s critical high value customers to enhance MTN’s Corporate Brand

Collaborate with other functional heads to enhance key elements of the consumer business model

Collaborate with Group Management Services/Group Technology and OpCo leaders to add and / or modify suite of services/support provided and develop standard templates and reports

Partner with MTNN’s Ecosystem Partners to deliver business value.

Provide input and support into defining business requirements for key customer value management (CVM) capability development projects, including campaign management & measurement systems, channel capabilities and integration;

Support the creation, of outbound and inbound marketing frameworks.

Drive the implementation of outbound and inbound marketing frameworks.

Develop key inputs such as eligibility rules, arbitration prioritization, predictive models, offer value, levers, channel capacity, previous activity performance evaluation, customer investment rules, and strategic priorities;

Assist with the definition and build of the customer decisioning logic/rules.

Manage the campaigns for outbound and inbound customer contact activity, based on the customer contact plan and requirements from Customer value management Base Marketing teams.

Ensure the effective management of the customer decisioning logic/rules

Manage the post-activity reports and in-depth performance evaluation to determine how existing decisioning rules can be enhanced to drive increased business benefits

Prepare the detailed Monthly BTL Plans to be followed by the Campaign Management team. Report progress, risks and issues to be acted upon

Manage contact management activities and implement customer contact rules and ensure compliancy within the MTN

Implement customer contact policies and plans in line with MTN consumer strategies and measure effects and report results to related departments

Identify sales training and development needs and manage skills enhancement programs for the virtual sales team to ensure enterprise sales targets are fully met.

Review performance against agreed KPIs and compliance to SLAs

Create and monitor plan for continuous improvement

Review performance of teams

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions.

Experience & Training

Education:

First degree in any relevant discipline

Industry certification(s) and/or post-graduate/professional qualification(s) in a related field (an added advantage)

Experience:

6-13 years of experience comprising:

Manager track record of at least 1 year or above

3-5 years of customer value/lifecycle management experience in general terms

Out of which 3 years’ experience in Telecoms (Segments/CVM teams)

Experience of customer segmentation, profiling and campaign strategies

Experience in Data Mining, Analysis and Insights using(SAS,KNIME,ORACLE,MS EXCEL)

At lease 3 years knowledge of CVM & Campaign Management process

Experience in project management

Good knowledge/experience of identifying competitive environment, consumer trends and trade practices in the industry

Good knowledge/experience of identifying opportunities and risk across various customer segments

Good knowledge/experience of developing and managing targeted CVM value propositions for the identified opportunities and risks

Good knowledge/experience of analyzing the outputs of the activities managed and its development across time to meet the pre-set targets

Minimum Qualification

BA, B.Ed, B.Sc or HND

