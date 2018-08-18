Bristow Group Recruiting for Training Captains – Apply Now

Bristow Group Inc., based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide offshore energy industry based on the number of aircraft operated, and one of two helicopter service providers to the offshore energy industry with global operations. Bristow has proudly served the offshore oil transport industry in major exploration and production arenas for more than 50 years and has been responsible for many industry-leading technological innovations.

Bristow currently has major helicopter transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Russia and Trinidad.Training Captain (S76C++, S76D & B412)

Job TypeFull Time

Qualification

LocationAkwa Ibom, Rivers

Job FieldAviation / Airline

Locations: Port Harcourt-Rivers, Eket-Akwa Ibom, Lagos

Job Description

The AFR Training Department is seeking Training Captains.

Duty Description: Ensure that training is conducted with the highest level of quality, professionalism, and safety while in compliance of all regulatory, company, and customer training requirements.

Scope of Duties

Conduct OPCs

Conduct Operation Conversion Training

Conduct Initial Non-Revenue Line Training

Conduct Initial Line Checks

Conduct Annual Line Checks

Complete all administrative tasks as required; licensing, training tracking, record keeping, etc.

Conduct ground instruction

Prepare material, classes, etc. for all of the above listed training events

Other duties as directed by AFR Training Manager & appropriate STC

Minimum Qualifications

Previous Training Captain experience, preferably on one of the listed types

ATP

The successful candidate will have a proven track record of strong administrative skills, good communication skills and a willingness to learn and become a member of the AFR Training Team.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Bristow Helicopters career website on bristow.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com to apply

