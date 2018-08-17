University Of Houston-Victoria International Students Merit Scholarships In USA 2018 – Apply Now
The University of Houston-Victoria (UHV) in Victoria, Texas invites applications from International students who are looking to acquire a degree program at the Institution.
The scholarship provides financial support to international students.The award only applies to tuition and fees. All other costs such as housing, meals, transportation, personal expenses, books, supplies, and health insurance are not included in this scholarship.
Application Deadline: November 15th 2018
Eligible Countries: International
To be taken at(Country): USA
Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate
Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must:
- be admitted to UHV and registered full-time.
- be International students.
- have a F-1 or J-1 student visa.
- be self-funding.
- have a demonstrated record of academic achievement.
Selection Criteria: Students must be admitted to UHV and registered full-time (minimum of 12 credits for undergraduate and minimum of 9-credits for graduate).
English Language Requirements: Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language/other language requirements in order to be able to study there.
Number of Awards: Not specified
Value Of Scholarships: The scholarship will reduce the student’s tuition and fees cost to reflect the residency tuition rate. Other costs such as housing, meals, transportation, personal expenses, books, supplies, and health insurance are not included in this scholarship.
How To Apply:
- Interested applicants are required to submit the online UHV General Scholarship Application.
- Submit International Student Merit Scholarship Application. Please note, you will need to attach the necessary application requirements. Once you hit submit the application, along with the uploaded attachments will be sent to the International Programs Office automatically.
