See Throwback To When Wizkid Bowed For Psquare After Seeing Their Award Collection – VIDEO

Comedian Yaw has shared a video which shows Wizkid bowing before Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare when he was shown the amount of awards they have.

That was back in 2011 when Wizkid was young and new in the game. However, 7 years later, the little guy who marveled at the achievements made by Psquare can be said to be miles ahead of them in that regard.Sharing the video, Yaw wrote:

”It’s just time, consistency is the word…

Wizzy bows for PSquare in 2011, 7yr later, where is Wizzy where is PSquare…

7years from now where would you be?”

